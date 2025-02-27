'Goldfish Memory': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He Doesn't Remember Calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 'Dictator'
President Donald Trump was viciously ridiculed on social media after he claimed he couldn't remember calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator."
On top of previously labeling Zelenskyy a dictator, the 78-year-old commander-in-chief also suggested that Ukraine started the war despite Russia being the one who invaded the sovereign nation in 2022.
On Thursday, February 27, Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and spoke about the ongoing efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
During the White House meeting, a reporter asked the president if he still thought Zelenskyy was a dictator.
"Did I say that?" Trump looked around, asking those around him. "I can’t believe I said that. Next question."
One critic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared the clip of Trump's recent comments, writing: "Your choice; either he's demented and should be in a home or he is lying and should be removed from office!"
Another X user commented: "Trump has early dementia and cannot keep his s--- together. Of course he said, 'Zelenskyy's a dictator.' However, since the lie is impacting his polls, Trump changed his feeble mind or conveniently forgot his big lie."
A third person shared: "Ah, the art of the goldfish memory — deny, deflect, repeat. Truth is just a speed bump on the road to power. Say it, deny it, say it again. The crowd cheers, reality weeps."
Trump attacked Zelenskyy on Truth Social on Tuesday, February 18, after the Ukrainian president said Trump was being influenced by Russian disinformation.
He wrote: "A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."
"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only 'TRUMP,' and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the 'gravy train' going," he continued. "I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died."
During the meeting with Starmer, Trump had a completely different tone when it came to his relationship with Zelenskyy.
He told reporters: "We want to work with him, President Zelenskyy… and we will work with him."
"I think the president and I actually have had a very good relationship," he explained. "It maybe got a little bit testy because we wanted to have a little bit of what the European nations had."
Zelenskyy is slated to visit the White House on Friday, February 28, as the two countries finalize an agreement that would give the U.S. access to Ukraine’s critical minerals supply.