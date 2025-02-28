'Unhinged’ Donald Trump Ridiculed for Having a 'Meltdown' During White House Meeting With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
President Donald Trump had a "meltdown" during his meeting at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vice President J.D. Vance.
Critics were quick to point out how "unprofessional" and "childish" 78-year-old temper tantrum was as soon as he was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin.
One reporter at the White House meeting asked the president, "What if Russia breaks a ceasefire?"
This question let to Trump going on an "unhinged" rant about hypotheticals.
"Well, what have they — what if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now?" he, said, cutting off the question. "Okay, what have they broken? I don't know. They broke it with [Joe] Biden, because Biden, they didn't respect him. They didn't respect [Barack] Obama. They respect me."
Several critics took to social media to ridicule the U.S. commander-in-chief for "acting like a 5-year-old" in the Oval Office.
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video of Trump freaking out and wrote: "He acts like it’s an unreasonable question, as if Putin isn’t notorious for breaking ceasefires. Trump is a Russian sellout."
Another X user commented: "This is some Kardashian type drama going on. Where is the d--- impeachment paperwork?"
A third person shared: "Donald had an unglued meltdown. Embarrassing."
"Putin went through a h--- of a lot with me. He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia, Russia, Russia," Trump ranted during the meeting. "That was a phony Hunter, Biden, Joe Biden scam, Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, it was a Democrat scam, and he had to go through that, and he did go through it. We didn't end up in a war, and he went through it. He was accused of all that stuff he had nothing to do with."
"He might have broken deals with Obama and [George W.] Bush, and he might have broken them with Biden. He did. Maybe, maybe he did. I don't know what happened, but he didn't break it with me. He wants to make a deal. I don't know if he can make a deal," the U.S. president continued.
Soon after his rant about the past administration's mishandling of their relationship with Russia, Trump turned his focus on Zelensky, who was clearly uncomfortable with the conversation, and questioned his gratitude for the United States' support.
"The problem is I've empowered you to be a tough guy, and I don't think you'd be a tough guy without the United States," Trump told the Ukrainian president. "And your people are very brave, but you're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out. I don't think it's going to be pretty, but you'll fight it out, but you don't have the cards."