'Unhinged’ Donald Trump Ridiculed for Having a 'Meltdown' During White House Meeting With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

"Putin went through a h--- of a lot with me. He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia, Russia, Russia," Trump ranted during the meeting. "That was a phony Hunter, Biden, Joe Biden scam, Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, it was a Democrat scam, and he had to go through that, and he did go through it. We didn't end up in a war, and he went through it. He was accused of all that stuff he had nothing to do with."

"He might have broken deals with Obama and [George W.] Bush, and he might have broken them with Biden. He did. Maybe, maybe he did. I don't know what happened, but he didn't break it with me. He wants to make a deal. I don't know if he can make a deal," the U.S. president continued.