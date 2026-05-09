Dave Coulier Reveals 45-Pound Weight Loss Due to Cancer Treatment
May 9 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Dave Coulier has opened up about his significant 45-pound weight loss, attributing the transformation to his cancer treatments. The comedian and actor, known for his role on Full House, posted a revealing Instagram Reel that drew attention from fans.
In his video, Coulier stated, “I haven’t posted in quite a while, and the last time I did some of you said that I look differently and I sound differently, and I do.”
The 66-year-old actor explained that the weight loss stems from the side effects of extensive radiation treatment for throat carcinoma.
Coulier elaborated on his current state, saying, “I haven’t been able to eat solid food in months, and so I’ve lost 45 pounds. That’s what you’re seeing, and it’s affected my ability to speak.”
Fans have voiced their concerns, noticing his altered appearance and voice.
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The actor revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2024 and celebrated being cancer-free by March 2025. However, he faced a second diagnosis of HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer just nine months later. In February, he announced his remission from both cancers after a challenging two-year battle.
Despite the positive news, Coulier confessed, “I feel like cancer is always in the rearview mirror behind me.”
This remark highlights the psychological impact of his health struggles.
During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Coulier discussed the lifestyle changes he has made since his diagnosis.
He expressed a desire to understand the reasons behind his health issues, stating, “I wanted to know, ‘Why did my lymphatic system crash?’ And I realized as I went down the rabbit hole, everything in my life was toxic.”
He emphasized the importance of making healthier choices, starting with replacing his toothpaste.