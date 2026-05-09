Dave Coulier Reveals 45-Pound Weight Loss Due to Cancer Treatment

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Dave Coulier has opened up about his significant 45-pound weight loss, attributing the transformation to his cancer treatments. The comedian and actor, known for his role on Full House, posted a revealing Instagram Reel that drew attention from fans.

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Source: @dcoulier/Instagram Dave Coulier revealed that he lost 45 pounds after undergoing intense radiation treatment for throat cancer.

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In his video, Coulier stated, “I haven’t posted in quite a while, and the last time I did some of you said that I look differently and I sound differently, and I do.” The 66-year-old actor explained that the weight loss stems from the side effects of extensive radiation treatment for throat carcinoma.

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Source: @dcoulier/Instagram The 'Full House' star explained that he has been unable to eat solid food for months because of the painful side effects of treatment.

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Coulier elaborated on his current state, saying, “I haven’t been able to eat solid food in months, and so I’ve lost 45 pounds. That’s what you’re seeing, and it’s affected my ability to speak.” Fans have voiced their concerns, noticing his altered appearance and voice.

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Source: MEGA Dave Coulier previously battled stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma before later being diagnosed with HPV-related tongue cancer.

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The actor revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2024 and celebrated being cancer-free by March 2025. However, he faced a second diagnosis of HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer just nine months later. In February, he announced his remission from both cancers after a challenging two-year battle.

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Despite the positive news, Coulier confessed, “I feel like cancer is always in the rearview mirror behind me.” This remark highlights the psychological impact of his health struggles.

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Source: MEGA Fans became concerned after noticing changes in Dave Coulier’s appearance and voice in a recent Instagram video.