Dave Coulier Was Told He Could Have Died After Actor Was Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Cold During Final Cancer Treatment

Dave Coulier is lucky to be alive after doctors informed him he could have died if he waited any longer to seek medical attention toward the end of his cancer battle.

The Full House actor revealed during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, April 16, episode of his former costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast that he was hospitalized with a life-threatening cold following the completion of his final chemotherapy treatment.