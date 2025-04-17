Dave Coulier Was Told He Could Have Died After Actor Was Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Cold During Final Cancer Treatment
Dave Coulier is lucky to be alive after doctors informed him he could have died if he waited any longer to seek medical attention toward the end of his cancer battle.
The Full House actor revealed during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, April 16, episode of his former costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast that he was hospitalized with a life-threatening cold following the completion of his final chemotherapy treatment.
Coulier — who was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2024 — explained how his immune system was heavily compromised in the roughly "three weeks" since his last chemotherapy appointment and being told he was cancer-free when he fell ill.
"My blood levels were so low because after chemo treatment, your red blood cells dive," he pointed out. "All your levels, your white blood cells, everything, just your immune system just kind of crashes. And so I caught a cold during that last chemo treatment."
After being unable to "get out of bed for 10 days" the 65-year-old was convinced he was suffering from the "cumulative effect of the chemotherapy."
"I attributed it to that instead of realizing I have a cold and my immune system can’t handle it right now," he mentioned.
Fortunately, Dave’s wife, Melissa Coulier, put her foot down and insisted the couple called a doctor to ensure he was OK.
"I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get out of bed, and finally Mel said to me, 'Something else is going on. We've gotta get a doctor over here,'" he recalled. "And I said, 'No, it’s just really bad chemo side effects.'"
After Melissa took her husband’s temperature and discovered he had a fever, he was given antibiotics but later had to be hospitalized after his health didn’t improve.
"I ended up in the hospital for four days while they administered an IV of antibiotics for my fever to break. And they said, ‘Look, we don’t know what’s going on,'" he shared.
The Fuller House star said doctors eventually diagnosed him with rhinovirus — a frequent cause of the common cold — which, according to the CDC, can result in severe sickness if you have a weakened immune system.
"As my immune system started to regenerate a little bit, I started to come back. And on the fifth day, they finally said, ‘Your fever’s gone. You can go home,'" he remembered, admitting doctors told the actor they could have "lost" him if he had "waited another 48 hours" before going to the hospital.