'Full House' Cast Health Struggles: Everything to Know
Dec. 3 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
The beloved cast of Full House has faced numerous health challenges over the years, navigating through both personal struggles and supporting one another along the way.
Here's a closer look at these trials and how the iconic family has remained close-knit.
Jodie Sweetin, reflecting on the cast's strong bond, told E! in 2016, "We have a family. I don't think that there's anything that we go through, good, bad, or daily stuff, that we can't share with each other and enjoy and support and love each other. We've known each other for almost 30 years now. When you are as close to people as we are to each other, for that long, you become a family. We support and love each other no matter what. It becomes a real familiar relationship where we insulate each other from all of that stuff and support and love each other through it."
While laughter filled the Tanner living room, the behind-the-scenes realities were often heartbreaking. Tragically, the family lost their patriarch, Bob Saget, on January 9, 2022. He was found unresponsive in a hotel room, having suffered blunt head trauma from an unwitnessed fall.
Dave Coulier's Fight Against Cancer
Dave Coulier, who portrayed the lovable Joey, faced a serious health battle when he announced his diagnosis of stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in November 2024.
Fans rallied behind him as his co-stars expressed their support. John Stamos publicly vowed to be "by [his] side through it all."
Fortunately, in March, a representative confirmed that Coulier was cancer-free, prompting a joyful celebration from Candace Cameron Bure.
"DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!" she exclaimed, sharing a selfie with Coulier and his wife, Melissa.
However, in December, Coulier revealed he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer, during a routine PET scan. He maintained an optimistic outlook, attributing his survival to early detection and urging others to prioritize their health check-ups.
John Stamos' Sobriety Journey
Stamos opened up about his battle with alcohol addiction in his 2024 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.
After his DUI in 2015 marked a turning point, he entered rehab, stating, "I had that DUI and I was like, 'I can't do this. I've got to straighten up.'"
Although the journey was challenging, Stamos found inspiration from his colleagues, especially Sweetin.
He acknowledged her significant influence in his sobriety journey, proudly declaring, "Thank God, my wife and my new son will only know me as a sober husband and father."
Candace Cameron Bure's Struggle with Bulimia
Following the show's conclusion, Bure encountered personal struggles of her own, developing bulimia at 18.
During a panel discussion in 2016, she shared her feelings of loneliness after moving to a new city.
"I sat lonely so many nights not knowing what to do with myself. But there was always one friend that was always there, that was so readily available anytime I wanted, and that for me was food," she admitted.
Although she has made strides in recovery, she openly acknowledges the lingering thoughts associated with her struggles, stating, "I'm a bulimic. And I still say I'm a bulimic."
Andrea Barber's Postpartum Depression
Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibler, faced postpartum depression after her second child was born.
She struggled to recognize the signs and described her decline, stating, "I knew something was significantly wrong because it started spiraling."
With the support of family, friends and experts, she found her way back to health.
"Slowly, with that support system, plus the medication, plus finding a therapist who I really jived with, all of these things are what brought me back to optimal health so I could function again," she said.
Jodie Sweetin's Substance Abuse Challenges
Sweetin herself has been open about her substance abuse struggles after Full House ended. She described the identity crisis after losing her childhood role.
"It is kind of hard to figure out who you are when you've lost your job at age 13," she reflected. After a heartbreaking intervention from her costars, she sought treatment for her addiction to meth.
Although her journey has been rocky, Sweetin proudly shared her sobriety milestones, counting "16 years since I've drank alcohol and 13 years since I relapsed on meds."