'Full House' Alum Dave Coulier Is Cancer-Free After Bout With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
In an inspiring twist of fate, beloved actor Dave Coulier is sharing his triumphant health journey after battling stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
The former Full House star, adored for his role as Uncle Joey, revealed the shocking diagnosis in November 2024, and just five months later, he triumphantly announced he’s cancer-free!
On March 31, a representative shared the news that fans had been waiting for.
"DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!" Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure echoed the joy on Instagram. "Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world!" she urged, punctuating her post with heart emojis.
How It Started
Coulier first noticed something was off when swelling in his lymph nodes followed a pesky upper respiratory infection. "I went from, 'I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer,' and it was pretty overwhelming,” he recalled in an interview with People.
When a lymph node blew up to the size of a golf ball, he underwent a biopsy, PET scan, and CT scan, leading to the startling news.
"We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive," the doctors informed him.
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a fierce category of cancer that targets the lymphatic system, has been tough to nail down for many.
"In non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, white blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form growths (tumors) throughout the body," notes Mayo Clinic.
The Road to Recovery
Rather than wallow in despair, a bright-eyed Coulier rallied his medical pals and took charge. "We all kind of put our heads together and said, 'OK, where are we going?' And they had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this," he said.
The actor brightened when his bone marrow tests came back negative, enhancing his chances of survival dramatically.
"At that point, my chances of curable went from something low to 90 percent range. And so that was a great day,” he celebrated.
Coulier remained candid throughout his chemotherapy experience on the "Full House Rewind" podcast.
Coulier, who started chemotherapy just two weeks post-diagnosis remarked: "I’ve always been a man of many hats, but this hat has special significance because a couple of weeks ago, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma."
He added, "I want people to know it’s my life. I’m not going to try and hide anything. I would rather talk about it and open the discussion and inspire people. I have my good days. I have my bad days. Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there are other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy."
Vibrant moments included skating with friends in Detroit, proving his fighting spirit remains unyielded. His Full House costars also went all in with their support. John Stamos, for instance, wore a bald head in solidarity with Coulier’s cancer battle.