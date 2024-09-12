or
Dave Grohl Baby Mama Drama: Woman's Post Claiming She Gave Birth to Rocker's New Daughter Is Fake

Photo of Dave Grohl and an image of his new daughter.
Source: @valeriegreyston/instagram

The baby in the photos is not Dave Grohl's new daughter, his camp stated.

Sept. 11 2024, Updated 8:51 p.m. ET

One day after Dave Grohl announced he cheated on his wife and fathered a daughter outside of his marriage, a woman named Valerie spoke out and claimed she was his baby mama — however, multiple outlets are insisting her story is not true.

The 20-year-old woman in question shared multiple photos of a baby girl and said the infant's name is Roxie June, but Grohl's camp insisted the photos she uploaded are not of the musician's new child.

dave grohl year old mistress first photo daughter support
Source: mega

Dave Grohl's camp claimed that the viral post about his new daughter is fake.

According to TMZ, Grohl's mistress is still a mystery and no photos of the baby have been made public so far.

"My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life. Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role," the woman wrote in the viral Wednesday, September 11, Instagram upload. "Your daddy was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I’m so grateful for his love and support."

dave grohl year old mistress first photo daughter support
Source: @valeriegreyston/instagram

A woman named Valerie falsely claimed she's the mistress who gave birth to the singer's daughter.

"I’m new to this whole baby mama thing, but I promise to always do my best for you," she continued. "As much as I want to share my joy with the world, I also need to protect our privacy right now. I’m happy that everyone knows about you, though, because you are such a special part of my life."

"P.s Roxie, every time I look at you, I see so much of your dad in your face — it’s like a little reflection of him in the tiniest, most beautiful way," she said. "From the shape of your eyes to the way your little nose crinkles when you smile, you are truly a Grohl through and through."

dave grohl mistress first photos daughter support
Source: @valeriegreyston/instagram

The woman posted a few photos of a young baby girl, but the tot is not Grohl's.

"It’s amazing how much of him is already shining in you. Your dad is so proud that you carry on his family’s spirit, and I can already tell you have that same strength and kindness in you," Valerie shared. "You’re a perfect blend of us both, but seeing those little reminders of him in you makes my heart melt every time. You are our little legacy, and we couldn’t be prouder.Thank you so much for the love and support guys! Rock on!"

The mom concluded her upload by noting that she either has an upcoming birthday or just celebrated one, calling the baby "#my20thbirthdaygift."

dave grohl mistress first photos daughter support
Source: mega

On Tuesday, September 10, Grohl admitted he cheated on his wife and fathered a daughter.

As OK! reported, Grohl confessed to having an affair with an unidentified woman and said he's "doing everything I can to regain" his family's "trust and earn their forgiveness."

The star married Jordyn Blum, 48, in 2003.

