Dave Grohl Refuses to Explain Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Doesn't Sing Live After Throwing Shade at Pop Star
Dave Grohl is pleading the fifth when it comes to elaborating on his criticism of Taylor Swift.
On Thursday, August 1, the Foo Fighters frontman completely ignored a question about his previous claims that the pop icon doesn't sing live during her record-breaking Eras Tour performances.
"A lot of people online thought your statements on Taylor not playing live weren’t fair. Why do you think she doesn’t sing live?" a reporter asked Grohl in Los Angeles, however, the 55-year-old opted to stay silent rather than explain himself.
In a video of the interaction, Grohl could be seen looking unbothered, as he smoked a cigarette and hopped into his car before providing an answer to the journalist's question.
Despite remaining mute, Grohl's facial expressions seemed to prove he heard the question, as he widened his eyes and lifted his eyebrows while clearly dodging the reporter's inquiry.
The former Nirvana drummer's recent sighting in L.A. comes more than one month after he first made the snarky comments about Swift during his concert at London Stadium in Stratford, East London back in June. At the time, Swift had simultaneously been putting on a string of performances at Wembley Stadium in England's capital.
"I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," Grohl snubbed at one point during his show.
He continued: "So we like to call our tour 'The Errors Tour' because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f------ errors as well."
- Taylor Swift Hits Back at Dave Grohl After He Accused the Superstar of Not Singing Live at Her Eras Tour Concerts: Watch
- Foo Fighters Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates After Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Sudden Death
- Baby Featured On Nirvana's 'Nevermind' Album Cover Suing Band & Kurt Cobain's Estate For Child Sexual Exploitation
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"That’s because we actually play live," Grohl slighted, suggesting Swift lip-syncs during her concerts despite the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker proving otherwise. "What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f------ place."
While Swift didn't directly address Grohl in response to his remarks, the 34-year-old made it a point to emphasize the hard work of her live band and crew during her concert at Wembley the following night.
"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much," the "Love Story" singer said, signaling a round of applause from the crowd. "And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it."
That same night, Swift iconically brought out her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, as a backup dancer for part of her performance of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
A TMZ reporter tried to ask Grohl about his comments regarding Swift.