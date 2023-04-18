Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Matthews Reacts To Being Called A 'Gold Digger'

The blonde beauty is no stranger to dealing with online trolls, though she admitted that dealing with conflict in real life — such as women flirting with her NFL superstar husband — used to leave her "extremely annoyed."

"It's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are," she said during the same Sunday, April 16, Instagram chat with supporters. "They are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."

The parents-of-two, both 27, were high school sweethearts and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month.