Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Matthews Reacts To Being Called A 'Gold Digger'
She's unbothered! Though Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews used the Q&A feature on Instagram Stories to interact with fans, one social media user took the opportunity to blast the former soccer player.
"You're a gold digger!!!" the troll wrote to the mom-of-two, to which she simply replied, "I wish I dug and found gold 😀."
The blonde beauty is no stranger to dealing with online trolls, though she admitted that dealing with conflict in real life — such as women flirting with her NFL superstar husband — used to leave her "extremely annoyed."
"It's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are," she said during the same Sunday, April 16, Instagram chat with supporters. "They are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."
The parents-of-two, both 27, were high school sweethearts and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month.
Elsewhere in her fan interaction, Matthews was asked about brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes, who has not only divided Kansas City Chiefs fans with his loud behavior, but was accused of assault.
"They are ignorant," she responded when questioned how she feels about Jackson's haters. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s*** about him. So it's best to just shut up."
The alleged incident went down this February, as Jackson was accused of pushing a male waiter at a Kansas City bar, with restauranteur Aspen Vaughn claiming Jackson, 21, forcibly kissed her that same night in her office.
Video footage from the ordeal appeared to prove her claims, prompting Jackson's lawyer Brandon Davies to issue a statement.
"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context," he said. "Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."