David Beckham’s Alleged Mistress Rebecca Loos Slams Victoria for 'Lack of Awareness' Amid Claims She Danced Inappropriately at Brooklyn’s Wedding: 'Read the Room'

David Beckham’s alleged mistress Rebecca Loos had some strong words for Victoria Beckham amid their family feud. In the upcoming ​​documentary The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies, which premieres on Sunday, February 1, the soccer player’s former personal assistant addressed Brooklyn’s claims that his mother danced "inappropriately" at his wedding after Marc Anthony invited her to the stage.

Source: MEGA Rebecca Loos criticized Victoria Beckham's 'lack of awareness.'

In a clip obtained by an outlet, Rebecca said, “Whether it came from her or whether it was Marc Anthony is beside the point because it shows a lack of awareness for other people’s feelings. I think any other mother would’ve read the room and understood this is awkward and probably said, ‘Thank you for the compliment, but the most beautiful woman in the room is [the bride] Nicola [Peltz], Nicola, please take this dance.’” She continued, “Or at least if the mother had had a few too many glasses of wine and was unable to read the room, maybe the husband or the father would then have maybe stepped in and maybe grabbed Nicola, twirled her around and then swap partners to let her have the dance.”

Victoria Loos Revisits Alleged Affair With David Beckham

Source: @rebeccaloosofficial/Instagram Rebecca Loos claims she previously had an affair with David Beckham while he was married to Victoria.

Rebecca, 48, believes that Brooklyn’s claims against his father, 50, serve as “validation” of her supposed affair with David in 2004 (he has denied all allegations). “Suddenly you’re part of a big PR war. In a very small way, this is of course validation for what I said and came forward and said 22 years ago,” she said. “Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, value of promotion, endorsements above all else, and that it’s all focused on brand Beckham, and that’s all that matters.”

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham has no intention of reconciling with his family.

Shortly after the 26-year-old’s bombshell social media share against his family, the yoga instructor wrote on Instagram, “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!" She also responded to a fan, “The truth always comes out.”

Brooklyn Beckham Claims Mom Victoria Danced 'Inappropriately' at His Wedding

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham is feuding with his parents.