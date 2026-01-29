David Beckham’s Alleged Mistress Rebecca Loos Slams Victoria for 'Lack of Awareness' Amid Claims She Danced Inappropriately at Brooklyn’s Wedding: 'Read the Room'
Jan. 29 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
David Beckham’s alleged mistress Rebecca Loos had some strong words for Victoria Beckham amid their family feud.
In the upcoming documentary The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies, which premieres on Sunday, February 1, the soccer player’s former personal assistant addressed Brooklyn’s claims that his mother danced "inappropriately" at his wedding after Marc Anthony invited her to the stage.
In a clip obtained by an outlet, Rebecca said, “Whether it came from her or whether it was Marc Anthony is beside the point because it shows a lack of awareness for other people’s feelings. I think any other mother would’ve read the room and understood this is awkward and probably said, ‘Thank you for the compliment, but the most beautiful woman in the room is [the bride] Nicola [Peltz], Nicola, please take this dance.’”
She continued, “Or at least if the mother had had a few too many glasses of wine and was unable to read the room, maybe the husband or the father would then have maybe stepped in and maybe grabbed Nicola, twirled her around and then swap partners to let her have the dance.”
Victoria Loos Revisits Alleged Affair With David Beckham
Rebecca, 48, believes that Brooklyn’s claims against his father, 50, serve as “validation” of her supposed affair with David in 2004 (he has denied all allegations).
“Suddenly you’re part of a big PR war. In a very small way, this is of course validation for what I said and came forward and said 22 years ago,” she said. “Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, value of promotion, endorsements above all else, and that it’s all focused on brand Beckham, and that’s all that matters.”
Shortly after the 26-year-old’s bombshell social media share against his family, the yoga instructor wrote on Instagram, “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"
She also responded to a fan, “The truth always comes out.”
Brooklyn Beckham Claims Mom Victoria Danced 'Inappropriately' at His Wedding
In a lengthy Instagram Story on Monday, January 19, Brooklyn claimed Victoria, 51, jeopardized his first dance with Nicola, 31.
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he explained.
The model also alleged that the fashion designer tried to ruin his wife’s wedding attire.
"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," Brooklyn claimed. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."