'The Truth Always Comes Out': David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Rebecca Loos Praises Brooklyn for 'Speaking Publicly' About Family Feud
Jan. 20 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
David Beckham's ex-assistant Rebecca Loos — who famously claimed she had an affair with the soccer star in the early 2000s while he was married to Victoria Beckham, which he denied — praised his son Brooklyn Beckham for airing out his family's dirty laundry amid their nasty feud.
Not long after Brooklyn put out his scathing statement about his "controlling" parents on Monday, January 19, a fan encouraged Loos to read his message.
Rebecca Loos Says 'the Truth Will Always Come Out'
"I know you are wonderful and happy and don’t need validation, but I think you will feel a source of extra validation," one of the yoga instructor's Instagram followers wrote on one of her uploads, to which she replied, "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"
Another person commented, "Fascinating admission from Brooklyn," to which Loos tellingly responded, "The truth always comes out ❤️."
What Did Brooklyn Beckham Say About His Parents?
As OK! reported, Brooklyn broke his silence about the yearslong tension, claiming his family tried "endlessly to ruin my relationship" since before he wed Nicola Peltz in 2022.
"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he continued. "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth will always come out."
Brooklyn Accused His Mom of Trying to Ruin His Wedding
According to Brooklyn, his mom tried to sabotage his wedding by refusing to make Nicola's dress at "the eleventh hour," and at the party, the fashion designer "hijacked" the newlyweds' first dance.
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he recalled. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."
Brooklyn said he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life.
The Beckhams Allegedly Wanted the Rights to Brooklyn's Name
In addition, Brooklyn claimed his image-obsessed parents wanted him to sign over the rights for his name.
"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children," he explained. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
"My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together," he declared. "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."