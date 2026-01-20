'The Truth Always Comes Out': David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Rebecca Loos Praises Brooklyn for 'Speaking Publicly' About Family Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Loos Says 'the Truth Will Always Come Out'

Source: @rebeccaloosofficial/instagram David Beckham denied Rebecca Loos' claim that they had an affair while she was working as his assistant.

"I know you are wonderful and happy and don’t need validation, but I think you will feel a source of extra validation," one of the yoga instructor's Instagram followers wrote on one of her uploads, to which she replied, "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!" Another person commented, "Fascinating admission from Brooklyn," to which Loos tellingly responded, "The truth always comes out ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Brooklyn Beckham Say About His Parents?

Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of trying 'to ruin' his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

As OK! reported, Brooklyn broke his silence about the yearslong tension, claiming his family tried "endlessly to ruin my relationship" since before he wed Nicola Peltz in 2022. "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he continued. "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth will always come out."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Accused His Mom of Trying to Ruin His Wedding

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham alleged that his mom 'humiliated' him at his and Nicola Peltz's 2022 wedding.

According to Brooklyn, his mom tried to sabotage his wedding by refusing to make Nicola's dress at "the eleventh hour," and at the party, the fashion designer "hijacked" the newlyweds' first dance. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he recalled. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone." Brooklyn said he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life.

The Beckhams Allegedly Wanted the Rights to Brooklyn's Name

Source: @nicolaannepeltz/instagram Brooklyn Beckham claimed his parents have tried to 'control' him for most of his life.