Jenna Bush Hager Can't 'Imagine' What 'Hurt' Victoria Beckham Is Going Through After Son Brooklyn Dragged Her Online
Jan. 27 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager empathizes with Victoria Beckham amid her family drama.
During the Tuesday, January 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the co-host, 44, sided with the fashion designer, 51.
TV personality Nessa Diab explained how Beckham recently stepped out for Paris Fashion Week with her husband, David, after Brooklyn called out his family on social media.
“It looks like a united front with the parents and the other siblings. [Brooklyn] is missing,” Nessa noted. “He is hanging out with his wife…I don’t know about the same night, but it was very interesting timing because as we’re seeing all those photos from Fashion Week…Nicola [Peltz] posted this video montage of her enjoying her time with her husband, Brooklyn.”
“Reportedly, how is Victoria, who we love, handling all this?” Jenna asked.
Nessa said the 51-year-old is “hurt” by her son’s strong words against her.
“Of course, can you imagine?” the mom-of-three exclaimed.
“We’re all parents here, so it is heartbreaking to see this. There is no side in this situation because truly, nobody wins with a family feud,” the pop culture expert concluded.
During the Tuesday, January 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna criticized Brooklyn for blasting a private family matter on social media.
“He wrote about the publicness of their family and how his parents always try to put on this public [front], and that was hard, but you’re airing this publicly. That’s the part that feels sort of hypocritical,” she said. “I just think about putting my little 6-year-old [Hal] to bed. I woke this morning thinking about these people I don’t even know, how heartbroken they must be to wake up to that. He was a little 6-year-old whom they cared for, and who knows. We don’t know what happened.”
Jenna lamented over how Nicola and Brooklyn’s future children may never have a relationship with David and Victoria.
“I just think it’s so sad. You want your kids to have grandparents,” the media personality expressed.
Co-host Sheinelle Jones added, “I feel like it’s not nice of him. I don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes. I don’t care if it’s true or not. At the end of the day, to put your parents’ laundry out there…we don’t need to know what’s happening. You are where you are because of the work that they’ve done, for better or for worse. Maybe it’s because I have hardcore soccer fans in my house, and I just finished Victoria’s documentary, but they work really hard.”
On Monday, January 19, Brooklyn wrote on his Instagram Story, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”
The model continued, “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."