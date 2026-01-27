Jenna Bush Hager Can't 'Imagine' What 'Hurt' Victoria Beckham Is Going Through After Son Brooklyn Dragged Her Online

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager weighed in on the Beckham family drama.

“It looks like a united front with the parents and the other siblings. [Brooklyn] is missing,” Nessa noted. “He is hanging out with his wife…I don’t know about the same night, but it was very interesting timing because as we’re seeing all those photos from Fashion Week…Nicola [Peltz] posted this video montage of her enjoying her time with her husband, Brooklyn.” “Reportedly, how is Victoria, who we love, handling all this?” Jenna asked.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager feels bad for Victoria Beckham.

Nessa said the 51-year-old is “hurt” by her son’s strong words against her. “Of course, can you imagine?” the mom-of-three exclaimed. “We’re all parents here, so it is heartbreaking to see this. There is no side in this situation because truly, nobody wins with a family feud,” the pop culture expert concluded.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham does not want to reconcile with his parents.

During the Tuesday, January 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna criticized Brooklyn for blasting a private family matter on social media. “He wrote about the publicness of their family and how his parents always try to put on this public [front], and that was hard, but you’re airing this publicly. That’s the part that feels sort of hypocritical,” she said. “I just think about putting my little 6-year-old [Hal] to bed. I woke this morning thinking about these people I don’t even know, how heartbroken they must be to wake up to that. He was a little 6-year-old whom they cared for, and who knows. We don’t know what happened.” Jenna lamented over how Nicola and Brooklyn’s future children may never have a relationship with David and Victoria. “I just think it’s so sad. You want your kids to have grandparents,” the media personality expressed.

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham reportedly do not like Nicola Peltz.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones added, “I feel like it’s not nice of him. I don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes. I don’t care if it’s true or not. At the end of the day, to put your parents’ laundry out there…we don’t need to know what’s happening. You are where you are because of the work that they’ve done, for better or for worse. Maybe it’s because I have hardcore soccer fans in my house, and I just finished Victoria’s documentary, but they work really hard.”

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham called out his parents in a lengthly Instagram Story.