David Beckham and Daughter Harper, 12, Kiss on the Lips, Receive Backlash: 'This Is Wrong in So Many Ways'
The Beckham are under fire after David shared a video of himself sharing a smooch with his and wife Victoria's 12-year-old daughter, Harper.
In the Friday, September 29, Instagram post, the preteen is doing her dad's makeup before they head out to the matriarch's Paris Fashion Week event.
"My little makeup artist is good & has a great playlist 🎶. @taylorswift ..," the athlete captioned the post, in which they sang "Style" by Taylor Swift. "We are on our way mummy @victoriabeckham ❤️."
At the end of the clip, the two have a quick peck on the lips, which some viewers found inappropriate.
"I supported the Beckhams years ago over this but now it’s just wrong. She’s not a baby/toddler anymore. She is almost a teenager, a young lady," one person wrote in reaction on Twitter, the platform recently renamed to X. "david beckham this is wrong in so many ways. @victoriabeckham be a mother and explain why this is wrong."
"It's weird. Full stop," another person said, with a third writing on social media, "Weird by any standard."
"Why do they feel the need to share this?" someone else asked. "Oops it’s the Beckhams, so silly me."
This isn't the first time the father-daughter pair has kissed in photos uploaded online, having done so just a few months ago while at a Harry Styles concert in June.
More recently, the dad-of-four, 48, and Victoria, 49, received backlash for allowing their only daughter to wear a silk slip dress to her 12th birthday dinner in London in July.
"Why is your pre teen dressed in bed wear — weird," one person commented on the photo, while another added, "she is a child in lingerie. It’s not right 😢."
"Can't imagine letting a [12-year-old] wear a slip. That is not age appropriate as everyone is saying. People have lost the ability to actually say what they're really thinking, in case it offends the poster," a third person stated.
The famous family is unfortunately very familiar with controversy, as in late 2022, David was slammed for being involved with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a country that is against same-sex marriage.
His spokesperson responded on his behalf, saying, "We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved. David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he has always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world," the statement added. "Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities."