David Beckham and Daughter Harper, 12, Kiss on the Lips, Receive Backlash: 'This Is Wrong in So Many Ways'

"I supported the Beckhams years ago over this but now it’s just wrong. She’s not a baby/toddler anymore. She is almost a teenager, a young lady," one person wrote in reaction on Twitter, the platform recently renamed to X. "david beckham this is wrong in so many ways. @victoriabeckham be a mother and explain why this is wrong."

"It's weird. Full stop," another person said, with a third writing on social media, "Weird by any standard."

"Why do they feel the need to share this?" someone else asked. "Oops it’s the Beckhams, so silly me."