David Beckham Believes Travis Kelce 'Can Handle' Taylor Swift's Level of Fame

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

May 9 2024, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

David Beckham has full confidence Travis Kelce can take on his newfound fame amid his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift!

While making an appearance on the Wednesday, May 8, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the British athlete was asked if he’s given the Kansas City Chiefs tight end advice on navigating the spotlight.

davis beckham
Source: MEGA

David Beckham recently appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.'

“Do you ever talk to, like, Travis Kelce and say, ‘Hey, man, here’s what you have to expect’?” Jimmy Kimmel queried.

The former Manchester United star, 49 — who married Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, in 1999 — noted the 34-year-old Super Bowl winner “can handle it” just fine.

“We know Taylor can definitely handle it,” David added of the Eras Tour superstar.

During the talk show, the hunk also discussed the difficulties he’s experienced being in the public eye, which were largely touched on in his October 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham.

tay trav after party
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship in September 2023.

“I think that surprised a lot of people,” he said of the insane amount of attention he received at the height of fame. “Through that time, it was difficult.”

He then recalled a sweet moment which gave him closure on the trauma he experienced from the media.

“Recently, we were in a pub in London, and I came out and on the windscreen on my car was a note, no name on it, just, ‘We’re so sorry for the way we treated you,'” David shared. “I liked that.”

“Signed everyone,” Jimmy quipped.

victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999.

MORE ON:
David Beckham
Despite the struggles David and Victoria underwent, the couple now shares four kids: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

As OK! previously reported, Jimmy question for David was not the first time he's brought up Taylor and Travis’ relationship on his show, as in a recent episode he teased the NFL player for making much less than his significant other.

Although Travis recently signed a new contract — which made him the highest paid tight end in the league — Jimmy called the $34 million deal Taylor’s “gum money.”

“Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?” the comedian added.

taylor trav
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce plans to to travel to Europe to see Taylor Swift's next leg of the Eras Tour.

The 56-year-old noted “another weird thing” about being the Tortured Poets Department singer’s boyfriend, quipping, “You could be one of the great players of all time and this is the reaction you get to your contract extension.”

Jimmy then showed his audience social media comments, which named Travis “cutie pie,” “pookiest pookie” and “so babygirl.”

Source: OK!

“I’m not sure if he’s a football player or a kitten,” Jimmy joked.

