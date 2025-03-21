or
David Harbour Opting to 'Stay Totally Silent' After 'Messy' Split From Lily Allen

Composite photos of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

After his high-profile split from Lily Allen, David Harbour is keeping his lips zipped, opting to keep things peaceful for his career's sake.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 8:08 a.m. ET

After his high-profile split from Lily Allen, David Harbour is keeping his lips zipped, opting to keep things civilized as much as possible for the sake of his career.

A source told Life & Style that the 49-year-old Stranger Things star is locked in on his career, vowing to handle the fallout with as much grace as possible.

Composite photos of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

David Harbour has kept silent since his divorce from pop star Lily Allen.

“David is an extremely ambitious guy, he’s able to keep his eyes on the prize and do the steps, and that is how he’s handling this divorce,” an insider said. “Sure, he could lash out and air out his grievances, but he’s choosing to stay totally silent and stoic in the face of a lot of mud being slung his way.”

The couple, who tied the knot in a whimsical ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas back in September 2020, have reportedly painted a much different picture just a few years later. The once-passionate romance has morphed into a "sour affair," sadly culminating in their recent divorce announcement in February 2025.

Photo of Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

Insiders believe ex-couple Lily Allen and David Harbour's busy schedules contributed to their divorce.

While the lovebirds lead "separate lives for months," a second source revealed their busy schedules contributed to the rift. Allen, 39, has been engrossed in her play in London, while Harbour has spent significant time back in the States. “No doubt the long distance has taken a toll,” adds the insider.

But was it mere distance that pushed them apart or the bombshell revelation of Harbour’s Raya dating app profile that reportedly rocked the “F--- You” singer’s world? The first source hints that the actor is determined to rise above the fray for the sake of his career.

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

A source said David Harbour is trying to keep his career intact following his divorce from Lily Allen.

“He knows anything he says will be on the public record forever and he doesn’t want that following him around,” noted the insider. “He has huge goals when it comes to his work; he wants to do Broadway, he wants more blockbusters. The last thing he wants is for his name to become synonymous with a messy divorce.”

As the dust settles, both stars remain tight-lipped about the split. In a chat with People, another source divulged that the British beauty is “devastated and not in a good place.”

The impending divorce has been "very hard for her and her girls," with the insider emphasizing that “it’s been a bad start to the new year, but Lily is tough. She’s very good at prioritizing herself when she has to.”

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

David Harbour was reportedly seen with a new model recently.

Interestingly, news surfaced that Harbour might already be moving on, reportedly seen with 27-year-old aspiring model Ellie Fallon. Pictures of her smoking his favorite brand of cigar began circulating on Instagram, a move that allegedly left Allen "very upset."

The insider said: “The only problem, of course, is that he’s already moved on with a much younger wanna-be model who’s very eye-catching and only 27 years old.”

As speculation swirls around Harbour’s next moves, the source revealed he’s ignoring the rumors and keeping his focus on work.

“People are chomping at the bit to know more, he’s ignoring all the chatter but he’s clearly not sitting home crying about the split with Lily," they added.

