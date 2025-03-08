Inside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach's Relationship Timeline

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach met in 1985 when she was a guest star in an episode of Knight Rider.

In his 2007 autobiography Don't Hassel the Hoff, Hasselhoff recalled seeing the "beautiful blonde with green eyes" for the first time on the series' set.

"We didn't have any scenes together, but I had seen her on the set and, as a joke, a crew member had sent her an invitation to join me in my trailer," he wrote. "Pamela, however, had a boyfriend, a well-known comedian, and she politely ignored the invitation."

At the time, he was still married to Catherine Hickland.