Inside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach's Relationship Timeline
1985: David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach Met
David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach met in 1985 when she was a guest star in an episode of Knight Rider.
In his 2007 autobiography Don't Hassel the Hoff, Hasselhoff recalled seeing the "beautiful blonde with green eyes" for the first time on the series' set.
"We didn't have any scenes together, but I had seen her on the set and, as a joke, a crew member had sent her an invitation to join me in my trailer," he wrote. "Pamela, however, had a boyfriend, a well-known comedian, and she politely ignored the invitation."
At the time, he was still married to Catherine Hickland.
1988: David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach Reconnected
In 1988, Hasselhoff and Bach met again at a club opening. They reportedly "hit it off" quickly as they were both single by then.
"That night, we talked and talked. I rang Pamela early next morning and we talked some more. We talked every day for a week," the former America's Got Talent judge wrote in his book.
He added, "On Friday night I asked her out for a date. We decided to hang out. We jogged together and became friends. The last thing I wanted was to get into another long-term relationship but she was beautiful and, as she liked to say, 'all girl.'"
1989: David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach Got Married
After reconnecting at the 1988 event, Hasselhoff and Bach exchanged vows in a December 1989 ceremony.
1990: David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach Welcomed Their First Child
David and Pamela became first-time parents on May 5, 1990, when Taylor Hasselhoff (now Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore) was born.
Now 34, Taylor works as a luxury real estate agent at the Aaron Kirman Group. She married Madison Fiore on February 4, 2023, and welcomed their first baby, London, in August 2024.
1992: David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach's Second Child Was Born
On August 26, 1992, Pamela gave birth to her and David's second daughter, Hayley Hasselhoff.
She has appeared in shows like Why Women Kill and Huge while working as a model.
January 2006: David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach Both Filed for Divorce
On January 12, 2006, David filed for divorce, ending their 16 years of marriage. Pamela also submitted her own divorce paperwork the next day. They both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.
"The couple have agreed to an amicable settlement," publicist Judy Katz said at the time.
March 2006: Pamela Bach Accused David Hasselhoff of Domestic Violence
Pamela made another filing in the Los Angeles Superior Court in March 2006, accusing David of domestic violence.
During a private hearing, the Sirens actress asked for a temporary restraining order against David, but a judge denied the request.
"The court indicated that she should stay where she is, and he should stay where he is," the Click actor's then-attorney Melvin Goldsman said.
Pamela was given custody of one of their daughters, while David was granted custody of the other.
August 2006: David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach Finalized Their Divorce
David and Pamela finalized their divorce in August 2006, ending their 16 years of marriage. The divorce agreement reportedly left the Hop actor broke, but Pamela soon agreed to reduce her payouts.
"I was laughing about all these people who made money and lost it, and I was saying, 'How could that happen to them?'" David told ET in 2016. "All of a sudden, I woke up one morning and said, 'Oh, I realize now!'"
At the time, he claimed he only had around $4,000 in his bank account.
In 2017, the payments were reduced from $10,000 to $5,000 a month. He paid for the spousal support from 2017 through 2020.
October 2006: Shocking Details Emerged Amid David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach's Divorce
Less than two months after David and Pamela finalized their divorce, a 66-page filing by the Dodgeball actor's lawyers revealed more key details about their romance.
According to the unearthed documents, Pamela tested positive for cocaine two months prior and was intoxicated when they celebrated Taylor's 16th birthday in May of that year. It also noted allegations of infidelity on top of alcohol, drug and physical abuse that reportedly happened during their marriage.
David's then-attorney Melvin Goldsman reacted to the leak, telling People, "We're all outraged. This was a horrible mistake on behalf of the court. David would never intentionally release anything that would be hurtful to his children. He's quite disturbed about this."
"I don't believe it was intentionally misfiled. It's a mistake that happens, based on the volume of work the court receives," Goldsman continued.
Meanwhile, Pamela's then-lawyer Susan Wiesner claimed it was an "intentional attempt to besmirch" her client's character and reputation, adding, "She's a good mother and she wants to protect her children. I have no idea how these documents became public."
August 2007: Pamela Bach Was Sued by Her Former Lawyer
Attorney Gary Mitchell sued Pamela in August 2007, a year after she finalized her divorce from David. He alleged the actress owed him nearly $40,000 in unpaid fees after he represented her for six months in the divorce proceedings. He claimed Pamela never paid him for his services.
2008: Pamela Bach Revealed What Contributed to Their Divorce
In a 2008 interview with the Daily Mail, Pamela said she and her ex-husband had been "living a lie but the biggest tragedy was that David loved the bottle more than me."
She also said David's drinking contributed to their divorce, explaining, "David is a falling-down drunk and I covered up for him for years. Alcoholism destroys you whether you are a regular Joe or the biggest star on the planet."
According to Pamela, she never noticed David's drinking problem when they first met. But when she did, she reportedly chose to protect him and their children "because that was [her] job."
"He provided for us and I saw my role as making his life as easy as possible. I know he loved me," she continued.
Elsewhere in the interview, Pamela declared she had "always believed in happy Hollywood endings," though her story with David "did not have one."
March 2025: Pamela Bach Died by Suicide
On March 5, Pamela's family found her dead in her Los Angeles home after they had not heard from her for a while. She was 61.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, she died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
Reacting to the news, Hasselhoff wrote on X, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."