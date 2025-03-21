or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > David Hasselhoff
OK LogoNEWS

David Hasselhoff Is 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Ex-Wife Pamela Bach's Death by Suicide: 'A Huge Blow for Him'

Photos of Pamela Bach and David Hasselhoff.
Source: MEGA

Pamela Bach died by suicide on March 5.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

David Hasselhoff had moved past his 2006 divorce from Pamela Bach — but nothing could have prepared him for his ex-wife's tragic death by suicide on March 5 at age 61.

Hasselhoff has been trying to pick up the pieces in the weeks since the actress was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Article continues below advertisement
david hasselhoff heartbroken ex wife pamela bach death suicide
Source: MEGA

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach were married for 17 years before divorcing in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

"He’s absolutely heartbroken, at one time this was the love of his life, she’s the mother of his children," a source recently spilled to a news publication of David, who welcomed daughters Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, with Pamela during their 17-year marriage.

While David's relationship with the late celebrity "ended terribly for them with so much ugliness," due to the Knight Rider actor's struggles with alcohol abuse, "that kind of connection doesn’t fully go away," the insider noted.

Article continues below advertisement

"As you can imagine, this is a huge blow for him," the confidante continued.

Following Pamela's devastating death, her and David's daughters have remained his top priority.

Article continues below advertisement
david hasselhoff heartbroken ex wife pamela bach death suicide
Source: MEGA

Pamela Bach died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Article continues below advertisement

"David has really stepped up to comfort and to make sure everything is getting handled," the source explained less than one week after Taylor filed to become the executor of her late mom's estate, with a report revealing Pamela died without a will.

"Having to see his girls so distraught is the toughest thing in the world, and there’s nothing he can do to take the pain away," the insider expressed. "He is vowing to make sure Pamela’s affairs are all looked after. Apparently, he’s hiring people to handle everything, so the girls don’t have any added stress."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the confidante, no one saw Pamela's death coming.

"Everyone is completely stunned," the source admitted. "They knew Pamela was having financial issues and other struggles, but they had no clue she was in this sort of mental pain, it’s just so horrible but David is doing his best as a dad to be there for his girls."

MORE ON:
David Hasselhoff

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
david hasselhoff heartbroken ex wife pamela bach death suicide
Source: MEGA

Pamela Bach shared two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, with David Hasselhoff.

Article continues below advertisement

David was the one to confirm news of his ex-wife's untimely passing in an emotional statement released the morning after Pamela's body was found inside of her Hollywood Hills home.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor has also spoken out in the days since Pamela died.

"I’d do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," her message shared to Instagram read in part. "You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything."

Article continues below advertisement
david hasselhoff heartbroken ex wife pamela bach death suicide
Source: @pamelabachhasselhoff/Instagram

Pamela Bach was a grandmother to her daughter Taylor's little girl, London.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Hayley declared: "Mom, last night was one of the hardest. I don't know if it's because it's been a week since your passing or the synchronization of the rain tonight, just like the night of."

"I pray that one day I can find comfort in the sound of rain again, as it'll symbolize your spirit going to heaven, but for now, all I hear is my heart aching for you," she continued.

In Touch spoke to a source about David's heartbreak after Pamela's death.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.