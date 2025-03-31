David Hasselhoff Skips Ex Pamela Bach's Funeral Service in L.A., Source Claims
Almost one month after Pamela Bach died by suicide, a service was held for her at the Bel Air Presbyterian Church on March 29, however, her ex-husband, David Hasselhoff, was nowhere to be found, according to a news outlet.
An insider told the outlet that he was "nowhere to be seen" out of the 150 people who attended, where singer Stacy Citron performed.
Bach's two daughters, Taylor and Hayley Hasselhoff, were there, as they spoke about their late mom, who died on March 5. Pamela's sisters Penny and Cathy were also present.
As for why the Baywatch star 72, didn't go, his rep denied to comment.
As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who were married until 2006, were involved in a contentious split.
"My wife and I have been able to reach an agreement that we feel is in the best interest of our children, which affords them the opportunity to spend significant time with each of us," they said in a statement at the time.
- David Hasselhoff Is 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Ex-Wife Pamela Bach's Death by Suicide: 'A Huge Blow for Him'
- Pamela Bach Died Without a Will, Late Actress and David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Files to Become Executor of Mom's Estate
- Who Was David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach? 5 Things to Know After Her Death by Suicide
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While on Larry King Live in 2007, Pamela claimed she divorced the A-lister because of his substance abuse issues.
“I have tried, thinking if I just pour out the bottles, if I just be by his side, if I just babysit him, give him more love, do more for him or make him see himself, it will get there,” she claimed. “But the disease of alcoholism is cunning. It’s a baffling disease. And it’s very chaotic. It’s a family disease.”
She added, “The most important thing is I just pray that he gets help because [my daughters] love their father. … I want them to have a really good, healthy relationship with their father. It’s like when an alcoholic is wrapped around a bottle and then the family and friends are wrapped around the alcoholic. We’re going to protect it.”
David later said he's a recovering alcoholic.
“Despite that I have been going through a painful divorce and I have recently been separated from my children due to my work, I have been successfully dealing with my issue,” he said. “Unfortunately, one evening I did have a brief relapse, but part of recovery is relapse.”
Despite their differences, David released a statement about his late ex when her death was made public.
“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff,” he said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”
TMZ reported on the actor not attending the event.