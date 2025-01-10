David Muir's Clothespin Snafu 'Embarrassed' ABC Insiders After Wildfire Coverage
ABC insiders are supposedly not happy with David Muir, who came under fire from the public for affixing a clothespin onto his flame retardant jacket while covering the Pacific Palisades wildfires.
According to the insider, people at the network are “embarrassed and horrified” by the snafu the World News Tonight host made, but claim his behavior is “par for the course."
“His narcissism is quite large in the sense of this kind of thing,” an insider dished. “I like David, except for this part of him. Anderson [Cooper], [Chris] Cuomo wear all the [muscle shirts], but they would never wear this [during a wildfire]. Just look at [Muir’s] Instagram.”
Taking a gander at Muir’s Instagram shows work content as well as a plethora of pictures of him in tight fitting clothing.
“It’s pathetic,” another source stated regarding Muir’s Instagram. “All flexed muscles and posing. He’s actually Zoolander meets Anchorman. He forgets he is the face of ABC News, not Abercrombie & Fitch!”
Another insider took a direct hit at Muir’s jacket he donned while reporting on the fires, sharing they had “never seen” outerwear that matched the “first responders.”
One source called out the irony of “trying to look hot for a fire."
One of the Page Six insiders echoed similar sentiments, sharing Muir’s reporting should have been focused on “people losing their homes” rather than “vanity.”
ABC News did issue an official response to the situation, sharing Muir is “an anchor standing in the middle of horrific wildfires where people have lost everything.”
“David is solely focused on the people who are suffering and the heroic efforts of the firefighters — and that’s what everyone should be focused on,” they added.
When the footage of Muir with the clothespin initially aired, it set social media ablaze.
Jack Osbourne took to social media platform X to bash Muir, sarcastically commenting that the journalist looked “nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs while our city burns to the ground.”
As OK! reported, Megyn Kelly laid into Muir for his choices with some pretty cutting words on the January 9 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”
Calling Muir out for having a “costume night” while “people are dying,” she went on to call him an “actor” who was “pretending to be a fireman.”
“Yes, he's an actor who's worried about his own vanity and beauty on camera,” Kelly reiterated. “God forbid you think David Muir might be a little boxy in the waist.”