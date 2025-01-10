David Muir's Clothespin Snafu 'Embarrassed' ABC Insiders After Wildfire Coverage

According to the insider, people at the network are “embarrassed and horrified” by the snafu the World News Tonight host made, but claim his behavior is “par for the course."

“His narcissism is quite large in the sense of this kind of thing,” an insider dished. “I like David, except for this part of him. Anderson [Cooper], [Chris] Cuomo wear all the [muscle shirts], but they would never wear this [during a wildfire]. Just look at [Muir’s] Instagram.”