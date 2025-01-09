'Pathetic' David Muir Called Out for Sprucing Up His Outfit While Reporting on Horrific Pacific Palisades Wildfires: Watch
ABC news anchor David Muir was ridiculed on social media for using clamps on his flame retardant jacket while reporting on the Pacific Palisades wildfires.
Muir, who reported on the damage the fires had caused thus far in L.A., told viewers to “see” behind him, which is when a wooden clamp was exposed. The clothespin in question was used to make his jacket, which was loose, have a more fitted feel. Celebrity Jack Osbourne took to social media platform X to slam Muir for the choice, sarcastically stating he was glad Muir looked “nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs while our city burns to the ground.”
In the midst of Los Angeles being consumed by wildfires, another user wrote, “ABC News anchor David Muir has shown where his priorities truly lie — not with the suffering citizens, but with his own vanity. His recent display of self-absorption has left viewers questioning his commitment to journalism when he chose to focus on his appearance over the disaster unfolding around him.”
Still, more X members piled on the jibes, calling him a “pure scum narcissist,” “pathetic,” a “clown” and “a fraud.”
"Anyone tell the pretty boy that wooden coats burn?” another X user questioned, adding that the type of coat he was wearing is “not designed for fashion.”
Michael Cernovich, a right-wing social media personality, also piped in with his opinion on X. “This make up [sic] wearing mojo used clothes pins to pull in the fire jacket he’s wearing as a prop so he would look snacky for TV,” he wrote, garnering a whopping 7.8 million views.
This is not the first time Muir has been under fire. In September 2024, Muir took a lot of heat after being one of the hosts of the presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pa., between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. People felt Muir acted in a manner to criticize Trump while being more lenient on Harris. This led to a ratings drop in his World News Tonight program by almost 1 million viewers.
Back in 2021, Muir was involved in a controversial situation with fellow news anchor George Stephanopoulos. Stories at the time claimed Stephanopoulos was unhappy Muir beat him out to be the lead anchor on ABC World News, leading to drama and tension behind-the-scenes.