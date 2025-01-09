Megyn Kelly Rips Apart 'Actor' David Muir for Clothespin on 'Fake Fireman's Jacket' in Scathing Commentary: 'This Is Not Dress Up Time'
Fresh on the heels of social media users laying into him, Megyn Kelly is now coming for David Muir over him rocking a clothespin on his flame retardant jacket while reporting on the Pacific Palisades wildfires.
Pointing out how Anderson Cooper, Steve Harrigan, and Rick Leventhal all put themselves “in danger” to bring people the news, Kelly noted she has “never seen” them “worry about how their waist looks while on camera in reporting about the devastation behind them.”
“That is because they actually know how to report from a natural disaster, unlike David Muir,” Kelly boldly stated on the January 9 episode of the "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Accusing him of “wearing a fake fireman’s jacket,” Kelly slammed the “object vanity” of Muir for wearing a clothespin to make his waist “look more svelte.”
“Why is he pretending to be a fireman?” Kelly questioned. “This is not dress up time. That's something that my little boys did when they were still in the single digits — they would put on the fun fireman's jacket and pretend to be firemen. That is not something that the host of World News Tonight for ABC News broadcast network should be doing live from a disaster scene.”
Kelly continued shaming Muir, calling him out for having a “costume night” while “people are dying.” She also discussed the lack of him needing to wear a fire jacket in the first place since he’s “surrounded by ABC News crews, by ABC News trucks, by ABC News photogs, producers, lighting sound guys.”
“He's an actor on screen,” Kelly continued. “That's what's happening there. And the clothespins just put a period behind that sentence. Yes, he's an actor who's worried about his own vanity and beauty on camera. God forbid you think David Muir might be a little boxy in the waist.”
While Kelly did assert she cares about how she looks on camera, making sure to “put on” makeup and giving “thought” to what she wears even before heading to disasters, she shared this was “a bridge too far.”
“His little pretend fireman role, coupled with his ‘is my waist looking skinny enough’ vanity is too much,” Kelly expounded.
Aside from the clothespin incident, Muir also came under fire last year for allegedly criticizing Donald Trump in the first presidential debate, which Muir was one of the hosts of. Regarding that incident, Kelly noted viewers saw Muir’s “vanity” on “full display” there. “He's in love with his own face, waistline, and opinion, and it shows,” Kelly elaborated. “He has disgraced and discredit[ed] himself here and ABC News really needs to move on… They spent so much money trying to build this guy's image. The promos for David Muir, you would think he was Jesus.”