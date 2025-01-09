Megyn Kelly Rips Apart 'Actor' David Muir for Clothespin on 'Fake Fireman's Jacket' in Scathing Commentary: 'This Is Not Dress Up Time'

Pointing out how Anderson Cooper, Steve Harrigan, and Rick Leventhal all put themselves “in danger” to bring people the news, Kelly noted she has “never seen” them “worry about how their waist looks while on camera in reporting about the devastation behind them.”

“That is because they actually know how to report from a natural disaster, unlike David Muir,” Kelly boldly stated on the January 9 episode of the "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Accusing him of “wearing a fake fireman’s jacket,” Kelly slammed the “object vanity” of Muir for wearing a clothespin to make his waist “look more svelte.”