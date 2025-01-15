David Schwimmer Reveals He Once 'Served' Rod Stewart Divorce Papers: 'I Don't Think He Knows'

The actor, famous for his role as Ross Geller on Friends, explained how he landed the job in the first place.

“One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, ‘Well, you can be a process server for me,’” Schwimmer shared, adding that the job made him feel like a secret agent.

“My mom was a divorce lawyer, and I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers,” he joked.