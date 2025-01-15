or
David Schwimmer Reveals He Once 'Served' Rod Stewart Divorce Papers: 'I Don't Think He Knows'

David Schwimmer shared a funny story about how he once served music icon Rod Stewart divorce papers.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 7:22 a.m. ET

David Schwimmer revealed one very awkward encounter with an A-list star!

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Friends star recalled a surprising job he had during his college days — working as a process server, a role that involves delivering legal documents, including divorce papers.

As part of that gig, Schwimmer, who was 18 years old at the time, once served divorce papers to none other than legendary musician Rod Stewart.

Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' star once had the surprising task of serving Rod Stewart divorce papers when he was 18.

“Thank goodness I’ve never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart. I don’t even know if he knows. I don’t think he knows,” Schwimmer shared.

Host Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist jumping in, joking, “He knows now! Change your locks, man. He is vengeful! You could theoretically run into Rod Stewart sometime! Now he knows to punch you.”

The actor, famous for his role as Ross Geller on Friends, explained how he landed the job in the first place.

“One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, ‘Well, you can be a process server for me,’” Schwimmer shared, adding that the job made him feel like a secret agent.

“My mom was a divorce lawyer, and I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers,” he joked.

Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert hosts 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Schwimmer didn’t specify which of Stewart’s divorces he delivered papers for, but given the timeline, it’s likely tied to the rock icon’s 1984 split from his first wife, Alana Stewart. The singer later married model Rachel Hunter in 1990 before their 2006 divorce. He has been happily wed to Penny Lancaster since 2007.

The pop singer has eight kids — Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, Liam, Alastair Wallace and Aiden Patrick.

Source: MEGA

The rock singer married Penny Lancaster in 2007.

Rod recently addressed rumors of marital trouble with Penny.

"We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact, it’s the opposite," Stewart wrote via Instagram.

Explaining their living situation, the singer added, "We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit. Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in L.A., but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency, we realized that it makes sense to keep our house there."

Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart has eight kids.

Rod also reassured fans about the state of his marriage.

“Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this… there’s no disharmony in our marriage,” he continued.

He concluded the letter by writing: “Rod ‘a very lucky man’ Stewart.”

