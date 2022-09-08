david schwimmer hilariously trolls jennifer aniston over nsfw shower snap

Just some Friends messing around! David Schwimmer couldn't help but make fun of Friends costar Jennifer Aniston's latest social media post, where she enjoyed a soapy shower.

On Wednesday, September 7, Schwimmer, 55, shared a hilarious photo to Instagram of himself in the shower with soap all over his body and face. Clenching his eyes shut and making a disgusted face, the actor titled his face towards the camera and away from the shower head.