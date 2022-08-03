Despite the We Are The Millers actress being nominated for the show in 2020, sources close to Aniston said that behind closed doors, she's enraged. "She's fuming privately and very embarrassed," a source went on to explain despite Aniston's rep denying the story to the outlet.

The former sitcom star and Witherspoon have allegedly not been the best of friends, despite having a rich history of starring as sisters on the infamous 90's show and as co anchors in present day. "They're both professional, but there's a lot of eye-rolling," an insider said of their on-set dynamic.