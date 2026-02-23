Dax Shepard Reveals He 'Neglected' Wife Kristen Bell on Valentine’s Day to Focus on His 2 Daughters

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard seemingly ditched wife Kristen Bell on Valentine’s Day. The actor, 51, admitted during the Monday, February 23, episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast that he spent the holiday with daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11, instead of the actress.

Source: Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard/YouTube Dax Shepard hosts his own podcast.

“My girls are my Valentines,” he gushed. “And so, I went all out for my girls.” Shepard then seemingly said of Bell, 45, “All I’ll say is that someone had a less than exciting Valentine’s Day versus their anticipation.” The comedian planned a special Valentine’s Day surprise for his tweens at their home. “So I know that my daughter loves floaties for the pool. So I got heart-shaped floaties and inflated them and put them in the pool,” he explained. “I made each of them handmade cards where I really drew pictures. And then I wrote, really, you know, how I felt about them. So I put several hours into my Valentines.”

Source: Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard/YouTube Dax Shepard spent Valentine's Day with his kids.

Shepard’s mother, Laura Labo, stopped by to celebrate the holiday with the family. “She’s been my Valentine for 51 years,” the filmmaker said. “So just, it really becomes a bandwidth. All my resources went to the little ones, and I definitely neglected my mom and Kristen.” He added, “I think from Kristen and my mom’s point of view, they saw that I was spending a lot of my energy on my other two Valentines.”

Inside Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's Anniversary Post-Drama

Source: Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard/YouTube Dax Shepard shares two children with Kristen Bell.

Shepard and Bell raised eyebrows surrounding their marriage after the Nobody Wants This star published a questionable social media post for their anniversary in October 2025. "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'❤️," she wrote. Fans were quick to call out the star for her strange choice of words. “What an odd thing to say,” one user wrote, while another agreed, “Not funny at all. What kind of man says that to his wife? Oh wait, I know exactly what kind. Get out now, Kristen.”

Dax Shepard Would Consider Being a 'Swinger' With His Wife

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013.

Last October, Shepard also claimed he and his wife would become “swingers” if an appropriate opportunity came along. “There was a tabloid story about Kristen and I that we were swingers. And I don’t think people even remember that we were swingers,” he recalled. Even though the rumor was “not true,” the movie star teased, “We could perhaps, under the right circumstance, you know, have a very open dialogue about that, if the right participants presented themselves.”

Dax Shepard Was Accused of Cheating on Kristen Bell

Source: MEGA Someone claimed Dax Shepard cheated on Kristen Bell.