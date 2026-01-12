or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Dax Shepard Denies Getting Any Plastic Surgery Despite Looking 'Different': 'People Think I Got Jaw Implants'

image of Dax shepard and Kristen bell
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard opened up on his podcast about fans thinking he got plastic surgery.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Dax Shepard acknowledged that he does look a little more "different" these days.

The actor, 51, opened up on the January 12 episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast and agreed with fans who think he got plastic surgery.

Dax Shepard Says He Didn't Get Cosmetic Work Done

“I will acknowledge, I’ll be watching with my children, like, Parenthood, we watch with them. And I’m going, ‘Oh, my God, dude, I look so different,’” the comedian, who shares daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11, with wife Kristen Bell, told guest Kumail Nanjiani. “It looks like I got some kind of jaw implant or something. There’s something about your neck getting thicker, it changes your whole [appearance].”

image of Dax shepard
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard revealed he never went under the knife.

Nanjiani, 47, agreed, noting: “It really does. Body fat goes down. I think that just changes the shape of your face.”

“People think I got jaw implants or something. I have not. I have gotten no work done. All I did was, I got Botox. And then they were like, ‘While you’re here, you want to do your forehead too?’” the Eternals star added. “And I did it.”

But Nanjiani revealed that going under the knife is something he will never do again.

Dax Shepard Revealed People Have Wondered Why Kristen Bell Is Married to Him

image of Dax shepard and Kristen bell
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard married in 2013 and share two daughters.

“I could not move my eyebrows. And I have very expressive eyebrows. And I had a job starting. I was going to act in something two months from then. And I was just terrified,” The Big Sick star said. “What if I can’t do it? Because what happens is, if you’ve got to make the faces, you stop feeling those things as well.”

He also dished he got a little “microneedling" work done, while also adding: “But I want to make this clear: I don’t have jaw implants."

Shepard further got candid about his appearance on the episode, admitting he sometimes feels unattractive when compared to his partner, 45.

image of Dax shepard and Kristen bell
Source: MEGA

The comedian confessed he sometimes feels 'ugly' compared to Kristen Bell.

"I’ve been with Kristen for 20 years, and there have been hundreds of articles about, ‘Why is she with this guy?’ Lists of top 10 hot girls with ugly guys,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with that less now since the podcast, but for the first 12, 13 years we were together, there were hundreds of these lists of ugly guys with hot girls, and I’m always on it.”

The Hit and Run director went on: “I’m so hurt and insecure when you say that. Then I’m defensive and arrogant. I’m like, ‘Go meet my other girlfriends. They’ve all been hot. F--- you,’ right? I have this defensiveness... Guys are saying, ‘Kristen’s with this ugly guy.’ They’re threatened.”

“And I think, shouldn’t that be encouraging? Even if that’s your conclusion, like this four got this 10, isn’t that life-affirming and positive? Like, doesn’t that say you could achieve anything? I thought it would be comforting to dudes like me that are normal-looking. I think it’s the opposite," he confessed.

