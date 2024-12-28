Model Dayle Haddon Dead at 76 After Suspected Carbon Monoxide Leak at Actor Marc Blucas' House
Dayle Haddon has passed away at age 76.
According to a report, the actress and former model died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at her son-in-law Marc Blucas' Bucks County, Penn., home on Friday, December 27.
Per reports, Solebury Township Police responded to a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. local time. Haddon was found unconscious in a second-floor bedroom of the property. Eliot Gross, the deputy coroner of Bucks County, claimed a toxicology report is currently being conducted to determine her official cause of death.
An unidentified 76-year-old male was also discovered passed out in the house and was later rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. Other people in the main home on the property were unaffected.
"It is believed a heating unit, a boiler unit, is the source of the carbon monoxide. The initial readings on EMS and fire company arrival were extremely high, so we're treating this as a carbon monoxide poisoning incident," Det. Sgt. Jonathan Koretzky of the Solebury Twp. Police Department said in a statement.
Haddon's daughter, Ryan Haddon Blucas, shared a tribute to her mother on Instagram. "The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt," she penned alongside photos from the brunette beauty's career and life.
"She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful," Ryan continued. "In conversation, she could go to the deepest of places and also soar the highest heights of spiritual understanding."
"She held so many up, saw their greatness sometimes hidden to them, and always built bridges with her own connections to help them ascend. She was everyone’s greatest champion. An inspiration to many," she added. "I always trust the timing of things. There are no accidents and certainly how we enter and exit this world is mystical and unknowable. She was a high-hearted spiritual being that put value on her soul’s evolution, so I know her journey here in this dimension must have been complete."
"I honor her. I bow to her. I revere all the paths and adventures taken. I saw her be golden and always reach for the Light in all areas of her life," Ryan noted. "Thank you everyone who was a part of her journey that helped to shape her, enrich her and activate her to become the absolute gem that she is. She loved so many."