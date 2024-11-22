Megyn Kelly Rips Apart 'Idiot' Mika Brzezinski for Being So 'Progressive' Despite Posing in Racy Photoshoot 12 Years Ago
Battle of the blondes!
Megyn Kelly took aim at Mika Brzezinski's past racy magazine shoot, which happened over a decade ago, while pointing out how liberal she is.
The photoshoot, which was published by Vanity Fair on September 11, 2012, showed her wearing a sleeveless black dress and high heels as her left leg was in the hair.
“She’s constantly lecturing us about women’s rights, like she’s progressive,” Kelly told Sky News Australia host Paul Murray. “Miss Champion, Miss Feminist, they were on the cover of New York Magazine, was it 10 years ago."
Kelly said Scarborough's position was a "power pose" while Brzezinski placed herself on the table, prompting Kelly to even recreate the pose herself.
“I’m so over her f------- bulls--- about her ‘women’s rights and empowerment and rapist this,'” Kelly said. “You’re full of s--- and we all know it.”
Kelly, who has been vocal about her disdain toward the Morning Joe co-hosts, who are also married.
While speaking with Murray, she called them hypocrites for bashing Donald Trump for the "last eight years" after it was revealed they went to the Mar-a-Lago to try to make peace with him before he takes over the White House in 2025.
- 'F------ Do Your Job': Megyn Kelly Rages at Mika Brzezinski for 'Egregiously' Kind Interview With First Lady Jill Biden
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
- Meghan McCain Obliterates 'Mean' Katie Couric In Scathing Expose: 'The Poster Girl For America's Hypocritical, Biased Mainstream Media'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“It wasn’t just Hitler and fascist, it was also eight years of ‘racist, sexist, rapist,’ that’s what he was being called all over their show and MSNBC and it’s all just forgotten, it’s nothing? He’s not a rapist? He’s not Hitler?” Kelly said about the pair's commentary on the president-elect, 78.
“Of course I’m happy to see someone bend the knee, which was fun to see,” Kelly added of the visit. “Bend it, get down, nice and low, pucker up, lick the boot, and now the backside, do it again.”
Kelly thought the whole ordeal was ridiculous.
“That’s the only thing that I’m enjoying of this, and then slither back to your studio and try to tell your audience — that you convinced they just elected Hitler, a rapist — ‘why wouldn’t we talk to him,'" she stated.
During "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast on Monday, November 18, Kelly made similar comments about the MSNBC hosts.
“Go f--- yourselves,” Kelly said. “Go f--- yourselves, you dishonest jokes of faux journalists," she declared.
“What an absurd farce that was,” she added.