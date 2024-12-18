'90 Day Fiancé' Star David Murphey Dead at 66 After Suffering Several Years of 'Health Issues,' Family Confirms
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star David Murphey died at 66 years old.
On Wednesday, December 18, his family confirmed he passed away at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this month after "experiencing health issues over the last several years."
"David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT," the statement read. "He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days."
"His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram," the message continued. "He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans."
Murphey, who had a "fierce love for cats" left behind his kitty, Gamera.
"He always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home," his family shared. "David’s choice for adopting was from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. For friends and fans who want to help, we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his name."
Murphey was known by TLC fans for dating Ukrainian girlfriend Lana (who does not have a confirmed last name, but has occasionally been credited as "Lana Jenkins") for seven years before meeting her in person in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the Days.
Many speculated that Lana was a catfish, especially since David tried to meet up with her three times, only to be stood up. She shocked the world when she turned out to be a real person, but their relationship wasn't meant to last. She announced their breakup in November 2021.
Fellow 90 Day franchise stars flooded the comments section with words of love for their costar and his family following the news of his death.
90 Day Diaries alum Tom Brooks penned, "We were only with him last week. RIP my friend. heartbreaking."
Statler Riley, who starred in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, wrote, "So sorry to hear that. He was such a nice guy. Shocking and unexpected. May he rest easy. Will definitely send a donation for cats, so glad that he had a passion for them."
Ella Johnson, who was also featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the Days, replied, "I am so sorry to see this. he was a very wonderful man. my deepest sympathy to his friends family and all who loved him 🙏❤️😢."