'90 Day Fiancé' Star David Murphey Dead at 66 After Suffering Several Years of 'Health Issues,' Family Confirms

"David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT," the statement read. "He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days."

"His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram," the message continued. "He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans."