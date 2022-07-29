"Not only has Dean’s new work brought home money for his family, but the time apart while filming in Canada was very, very good for both him and Tori," the insider continued. "It gave Dean time to reflect on what he needed to do to save his family."

"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this," the insider noted of the official status of their rocky romance. "He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."