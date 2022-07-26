In addition to the incessant rumors, the mom-of-five had taken off her wedding ring on a few occasions, adding more fuel to the fire.

However, the duo may have worked through their issues, as in a teaser trailer for their new show @Home with Tori, McDermott tells her, "You look cute, babe," when the two of them and their crew of kids sit down to watch her old movie Troop Beverly Hills.

The pair haven't commented on their romance lately, though they hit a near breaking point in 2013 after the Chopped Canada host confessed to having an affair. They ended up staying together and McDermott entered rehab for health and personal reasons.