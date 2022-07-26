Flaunting Her Figure!Tori Spelling Shows Off Cleavage In Seductive Selfie
Tori Spelling proved golden hour really is the perfect time to snap a photo! As the sun went down on Monday, July 25, the actress shot a selfie and posted it to her Instagram Story, adding the words "current mood."
In the picture, the actress, 49, had her platinum blonde locks swept to one side, and she sported a chain necklace and a pale pink ribbed tank.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is never shy when it comes to sharing thirst traps, and over past year or so, she seems to be embracing a trendier, more youthful wardrobe, often wearing crop tops or showing off her gams in fun dresses.
For a while, it seemed her new vibe was to go along with a fresh start in life, as insiders claimed she and husband Dean McDermott, 55, were going through a trial separation.
"Tori doesn't want to break up the family. She thinks the kids need their dad. These are their fundamental years and they've fought to stay together for the kids," the source continued. "Dean has a really, really good bond with the kids. He's been a stabilizing force for them. Tori still has major trust issues with Dean. And he's like, 'We moved on from that.' It's complicated and a very toxic and rocky situation."
In addition to the incessant rumors, the mom-of-five had taken off her wedding ring on a few occasions, adding more fuel to the fire.
However, the duo may have worked through their issues, as in a teaser trailer for their new show @Home with Tori, McDermott tells her, "You look cute, babe," when the two of them and their crew of kids sit down to watch her old movie Troop Beverly Hills.
The pair haven't commented on their romance lately, though they hit a near breaking point in 2013 after the Chopped Canada host confessed to having an affair. They ended up staying together and McDermott entered rehab for health and personal reasons.