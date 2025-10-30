Inside the Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson: 5 Arrested in Connection to 19-Year-Old's Tragic Overdose

Article continues below advertisement

The death of Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson has resulted in the arrests of five suspects. An investigation remains ongoing more than two years after Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez tragically died from an alleged accidental drug overdose on July 2, 2023.

A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) official informed People on Thursday, October 30, that five suspects were taken into police custody in New York and are being charged with death resulting from the sale of narcotics. NBC 4 New York described the charges as conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death. A sixth person — identified as a woman named Sofia H. Marks — was the first to be arrested weeks after the teenager's untimely death in 2023 for allegedly selling the drugs to De Niro-Rodriguez.

