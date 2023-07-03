Robert De Niro's 19-Year-Old Grandson Dead, Mom Drena Reveals: 'I Wish Love Alone Could Have Saved You'

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," the City by the Sea actress wrote alongside a close-up photo of Leandro on a red carpet.

"You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you," Drena tearfully added. "I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."