Tearful Robert De Niro Admits All His Worries 'Go Away' When He 'Looks at' His Baby Daughter Gia: 'It's Wondrous'
Robert De Niro's sweet baby girl takes all his problems away.
In a new interview for the February/March 2024 issue of AARP The Magazine, the 80-year-old actor opened up about life with his and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen's 9-month-old daughter, Gia.
"Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her," the Killers of the Flower Moon actor expressed in the interview published online on Thursday, January 25, noting, "it's wondrous."
"When she gets older — who knows?" quipped De Niro — who is also the father of six other children between the ages of 12 through 52. "But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing."
De Niro shocked the world when he announced the arrival of his newborn last year.
The Taxi Driver star was 79 years old at the time of Gia's birth, which was kept a secret for roughly one month before De Niro broke the news during an interview, as OK! previously reported.
The reporter had asked De Niro about life with his six kids, though the Goodfellas actor couldn't help but correct the number of offspring he actually has.
"Seven, actually. I just had a baby," he clarified.
In October 2023, De Niro further opened up about his family's dynamic during a chat with The Guardian.
"I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important," he detailed. "With a baby, it's different than with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different."
"I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart," noted De Niro of his second youngest daughter, Helen Grace, now 12, as well as his five other kids: Drena, 52, Raphael, 47, twins Julian and Aaron, 28, Elliot, 25.
De Niro was recently trolled for being an older dad to his baby girl during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, where Jo Koy called out the actor as he sat with his girlfriend at the show.
"Robert De Niro is here! Sorry, I'm a fan. I'm a fan. I'm fanning out. I love you, Robert. If it's awkward, I'm sorry. I had to do that in front of you. I know it sucks," Koy said while standing on the stage during one of his many monologues on Sunday night, January 7. "I'm a bit awestruck. This guy's amazing, decade after decade, he just kills it every single time. I don't know how you do it, man. I swear to God."
"Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How'd you get her pregnant at 80?" the comedian joked of De Niro, as the camera panned to him and Chen, 45, letting out a long laugh.