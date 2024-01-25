Tearful Robert De Niro Admits All His Worries 'Go Away' When He 'Looks at' His Baby Daughter Gia: 'It's Wondrous'

"Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her," the Killers of the Flower Moon actor expressed in the interview published online on Thursday, January 25, noting, "it's wondrous."

"When she gets older — who knows?" quipped De Niro — who is also the father of six other children between the ages of 12 through 52. "But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing."