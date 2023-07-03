OK Magazine
Robert De Niro Admits He's 'Deeply Distressed' by the Devastating Death of His 'Beloved Grandson Leo' at Age 19

By:

Jul. 3 2023, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Robert De Niro has spoken out after his daughter Drena announced the devastating death of her 19-year-old son, Leandro.

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," the Goodfellas star sorrowfully expressed in a statement shared by the actor's rep on Monday, July 3.

robert de niro grandson dead mom drena
Source: MEGA

"We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," Robert concluded in his message, obtained by a news publication.

Drena confirmed the loss of her only child in a tearful post shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 2, as OK! reported.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," the eldest daughter of the Taxi Driver star wrote alongside a close-up photo of Leandro on a red carpet.

robert de niro grandson dead mom drena
Source: @drenadeniro/Instagram

"You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," Drena continued.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞. I’m so sorry my baby," the heartbroken mom-of-one added.

MORE ON:
Robert De Niro

"I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️," Drena concluded, tagging Leandro's father, artist Carlos Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has yet to speak on the death of his son, however, he uploaded a black screen to his Instagram account just a few hours before Drena broke the news.

robert de niro grandson dead mom drena
Source: @drenadeniro/Instagram

Leandro's father did not caption the blank post, but he left his comments section open — which has since been filled with condolences and prayers for the Rodriguez and the De Niro family.

"May god guide him to heaven. Our prayers are with you 🙏. He is your angel 😇. He will be beside you wherever you go 🙏❤️," one social media user expressed, as another added, "Carlos I can’t even put words … here for you my brother ❤️ sending my deepest condolences."

Source: OK!

Page Six obtained a statement from Robert's rep about his grandson's passing.

