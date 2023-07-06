Robert De Niro's Grandson's Cause of Death Revealed

On Sunday, July 2, Drena announced Leandro's passing in a devastating Instagram post alongside a candid photo of her late child. "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she penned.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you," Drena penned. "I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."