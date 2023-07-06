Robert De Niro's Grandson's Cause of Death Revealed
Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death has been revealed.
The Goodfellas actor's daughter Drena De Niro took to the comments section on one of her Instagram posts to share that her son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, passed away after being sold "fentanyl-laced pills."
When a follower asked the 51-year-old about how her son had untimely passed, Drena responded, "Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him."
"So for all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever," the heartbroken mother concluded about the 19-year-old's tragic death.
On Sunday, July 2, Drena announced Leandro's passing in a devastating Instagram post alongside a candid photo of her late child. "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she penned.
"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you," Drena penned. "I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."
The teenager's father, Carlos Rodriguez, also shared a sweet send-off, writing on social media, "If you knew him you would know. ♥️💔 Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him. Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends, he was loved his life and was curious about the world."
Leandro's famous grandfather made a statement about the family's sadness over their sudden loss, noting, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."