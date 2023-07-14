Robert De Niro's Grandson's Death: Teen's Suspected Drug Dealer Known as 'the Percocet Princess' Arrested by NYPD

Marks, who is believed to have sold the teenager fentanyl-laced pills, is expected to be arraigned in federal court on Friday.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined, but Leandro's mother, Drena De Niro, confirmed on social media that drugs were to blame.

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," she said. "So for all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever."

Leandro's body was found on July 1 in a Manhattan apartment with a powdery substance and drug paraphernalia nearby.