Debbie Reynolds Handled Her Husband and Elizabeth Taylor's Affair 'With Grace,' Says Her Son: 'My Mother Was a Classy Person'

"What you saw is who she was – she really was apple pie," Todd declared. "There was no dark side to her. I’ve known a lot of people [who] had one image that they portrayed to the public and a different image that was who they really are. But my mother really was that person."

"When she made this one movie called Mary, Mary [in 1963] they had to teach her how to smoke a cigarette," he added. "And even then, she did a bad job… She was a girl scout for real and then became this big movie star. She was squeaky clean."