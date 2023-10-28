Did John Stamos and Demi Moore Hook Up in the '80s? 'Full House' Alum Hints the Duo May Have 'Fooled Around'
John Stamos may have hinted that he and Demi Moore were more than just pals when they worked together on General Hospital between 1982 and 1984.
In his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, which was released on October 24, the Full House alum, 60, discussed his relationship with the actress, 60.
Stamos described Moore as "a firecracker with a gravelly voice and a big laugh" who was "infinitely more sophisticated and worldly" than he ever was before recalling a recent interaction with Bruce Willis’ ex-wife.
He remembered that he and Moore were catching up at a party in honor of Jamie Lee Curtis' 2023 Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, when friend Ali Adler approached them and "totally fangirled out" over the duo.
Adler asked, "'Oh my god, Blackie and Jackie!’” referencing the pair’s soap opera characters, before bluntly asking, “'Did you two ever f---?'"
Stamos wrote: "We both look at each other, wondering what the other will say. Demi pauses to think about it. 'I don't know if we slept together. I think we fooled around though.'"
Stamos revealed his reaction, penning, "I just smile. Then ask if she remembers back in the day when we all went to see Rick Springfield at the Universal Amphitheater."
Though he was closed lipped on whether they were ever more than friends, he was seemingly alluding that something may have happened between them at the concert that night.
As OK! previously reported, his possible hook up with Moore is not the only piece of juicy gossip revealed in his memoir.
In the tell-all, Stamos reflected on his first marriage to Rebecca Romijn, seemingly hinting that she betrayed him toward the end of their relationship.
"As I'm lifting Rebecca up, I'm losing myself," he wrote of his dynamic with Romijn. "She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it."
The actor admitted that the duo had their "ups and downs," though he always though the X-Men star would want to settle down at some point.
"But through all that, there's zero talk about having kids and starting a family," the now father-of-one confessed.
"This was always our plan. Our dream. It feels as though she doesn't share that dream with me anymore," Stamos said, adding that the blonde beauty was too "busy with her career and new friends" to realize he was "slipping away."
"We're trying new things and growing, but not together," the Glee alum recalled, noting it became "harder to make time for each other, slow down, disconnect from the chaos of the world, and make eye contact again."
"She smiles at me a little less, doesn't look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. … Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen," Stamos said of his former wife, whom he split from in 2003.
"There's nothing more to say. There's a point of no return, and what felt like a phase is now her phasing me out for good," he concluded.