Victoria and David Beckham 'Are Probably Everything' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Would Like to Be'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pursuing careers in Hollywood and have been compared to British power couple Victoria and David Beckham, but fans of "Posh and Becks" would beg to differ.
"The Beckhams are probably everything that Harry and Meghan would like to be," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "You can't compare Harry and Meghan to the Beckhams."
According to the commentator, the Beckhams are "international superstars" while the Sussexes are still establishing themselves in the U.S.
"This is the thing the Beckhams have not only survived, they've thrived," he noted.
In 2023, the Sussexes were branded as "grifters" by a Spotify executive, resulting in their reputation being greatly impacted by the assertion.
"The Beckhams and the Sussexes aren't comparable — they aren't on the same level," Fitzwilliams said. "There isn't a modest comparison other than the superficial, because you've got those who've basically survived decades — and they're absolutely huge."
"So I don't think there's any possibility of Harry and Meghan resembling that level," he added.
The Beckhams attended the Sussexes 2018 nuptials, but "Posh and Becks" continue to have ties to the British monarchy after "Megxit."
"We had a period where apparently Meghan was endorsing Victoria's brand, and the couples were apparently getting on in one way or another," Fitzwilliams said. "There's no doubt that the Beckhams are very, very patriotic — they are great supporters of the royal family."
Years after the Sussexes' wedding, rumors began to swirl that the pair lost ties with the Beckhams, and Fitzwilliams speculated about why the foursome haven't been photographed together recently.
"I suspect strongly, and this is just my view, that they didn't like the way the Sussexes monetized their royal connections for gain," he alleged. "It would seem that what was once a blossoming friendship has now descended into something of a rift."
OK! previously reported royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the American-based royals' proximity to the Beckhams in an interview.
"Let me tell you one thing about Victoria, Prince Harry met her just after his mother died," Levin told GB News. "His father had to go to South Africa, and they were with the Spice Girls."
"He met her, and there's pictures of him holding her hand. He said to me when I was interviewing him that it was the best day of his life," she revealed. "And so they invited them to Highgrove. He said to me, 'That was the second best day of my life.'"
In 2018, the soccer star was an ambassador for the Invictus Games, but he didn't attend the most recent gathering in Germany.
"David Beckham was going to go to the Invictus Games. He was asked by Harry if he would go, and he did. But Harry wouldn't talk to him at all," the biographer alleged.
"He flew all the way to Sydney, but nothing happened," she continued. "But then the Beckhams were accused of leaking material, saying nasty things about the Sussexes, and they got very upset. And that's what made him absolutely furious."
