Victoria and David Beckham 'Are Probably Everything' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Would Like to Be'

"The Beckhams are probably everything that Harry and Meghan would like to be," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "You can't compare Harry and Meghan to the Beckhams."

According to the commentator, the Beckhams are "international superstars" while the Sussexes are still establishing themselves in the U.S.

"This is the thing the Beckhams have not only survived, they've thrived," he noted.