Meghan Markle 'Didn't Set Out to Sabotage' Kate Middleton After Promoting American Riviera Orchard Jam During Princess' Return to the Spotlight

Meghan Markle was slammed online after Nacho Figueras promoted American Riviera Orchard jam on the same day Kate Middleton returned to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour. Royal watchers were outraged, as Kate's appearance on Saturday, June 15, was her first time in the spotlight in six months due to her cancer diagnosis.

"While I am sure the gift packages came with notes requesting social media coverage, you can’t tell Nacho Figueras what to do, so I think it’s certain the timing of his post was his own idea," a source told an outlet. "The larger point here is that the American Riviera Orchard campaign has been phenomenally successful and cost Meghan nothing."

"It is a textbook social media campaign. The only problem is that there still seems to be nothing actually for sale, so what is it all for? I guess we will find out," they added.