'Demented Psychopath' Donald Trump Blasted for 'Craziest Midnight Rant Ever' as He Insists Women Are 'Poorer' and 'More Depressed'
According to Donald Trump, he is the solution to all of women’s problems!
On Friday, September 20, the 2024 presidential candidate was blasted for his insane rant about how he intends to help women if he makes it to office, which he posted on Truth Social.
“WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS SAFE ON THE STREETS THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE MORE DEPRESSED AND UNHAPPY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, AND ARE LESS OPTIMISTIC AND CONFIDENT IN THE FUTURE THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO! I WILL FIX ALL OF THAT, AND FAST, AND AT LONG LAST THIS NATIONAL NIGHTMARE WILL BE OVER,” the 78-year-old, who has been found liable for s------- assaulting E. Jean Carroll, insisted.
“WOMEN WILL BE HAPPY, HEALTHY, CONFIDENT AND FREE! YOU WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION, BECAUSE IT IS NOW WHERE IT ALWAYS HAD TO BE, WITH THE STATES, AND A VOTE OF THE PEOPLE — AND WITH POWERFUL EXCEPTIONS, LIKE THOSE THAT RONALD REAGAN INSISTED ON, FOR RAPE, INCEST, AND THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER — BUT NOT ALLOWING FOR DEMOCRAT DEMANDED LATE TERM ABORTION IN THE 7TH, 8TH, OR 9TH MONTH, OR EVEN EXECUTION OF A BABY AFTER BIRTH,” the Republican continued, falsely reiterating the claim that Democrats want to allow killing babies after they are born, which was fact-checked during his first debate against rival Kamala Harris.
“I WILL PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE. THEY WILL FINALLY BE HEALTHY, HOPEFUL, SAFE, AND SECURE. THEIR LIVES WILL BE HAPPY, BEAUTIFUL, AND GREAT AGAIN!” the father-of-five concluded.
In response to the shockingly aggressive upload, many dissed Trump for his wild remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“The demented psychopath says women are depressed, unhealthy, & unhappy without him and only think about abortion all the time, but when he is president they will be happy again,” one user penned, while another pointed out the Trump’s hypocrisy, noting, “Said by a man who has abused women, seeks to control their bodies and frequently calls them nasty.”
Another individual couldn’t help but comment on what they believed to be Trump’s “craziest midnight rant EVER.”
“We truly have become numb to how completely crazed, unhinged and demented Trump is,” they began, adding, “This will alienate anyone who is sane. It will alienate women. It will alienate voters he desperately needs. He is in the self-destruct mode currently. Some of what he says here is SO deranged and deluded — even for him.”