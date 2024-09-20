Mark Cuban Calls Presidential Hopeful Donald Trump the Most 'Unethical' and 'Dishonest' Person He's Ever Done Business With: Watch
Looks like Mark Cuban is Kamala Harris 2024!
In a new video interview released on Thursday, September 19, the Shark Tank star, 66, put presidential candidate Donald Trump, 78, on blast for his bad behavior.
While discussing Trump’s strategy, Cuban said, “You demonize and demonize and give credit to nobody else and that is the antithesis of good leadership, that’s the antithesis of good character, that’s the antithesis of being ethical, that’s who Donald Trump is.”
Being a successful businessman and investor, Cuban and Trump ran in the same circles throughout their careers.
The reality TV show star dissed, “I’ve known him for 25 years, I'm never gonna say we were best friends, but he is the most unethical, lacks character, dishonest person I've ever done business with or worked with.”
The interviewer then asked Cuban, “Why does that matter? People will look at that and say 'I don’t care, he’s an a------, but he's our a------.'”
The father-of-three explained, “Character is destiny. The one thing about the presidency of the United States — you don’t know what’s coming next. You want somebody who has character, that has empathy, that has willingness to learn and understand. I can’t even imagine why people would consider Trump because of his lack of character and ethics.”
Cuban continued of Trump, who has been labeled a “narcissist” in the past, “When a tough time comes to make a decision he’s only going to listen to himself. We saw how that worked out in the debate.”
The Republican, who was president from 2017-2021, has been receiving tons of backlash throughout his 2024 campaign, including from many of his ex-employees.
“When you have 40 cabinet members disavow him, said that you shouldn’t vote for him ... When you have former republican presidents and senators and current senators come out and say don’t vote for him...” Cuban stated. “They would have given him the benefit of the doubt if they believed that he was honest and that tells you all you need to know.”
The Dallas Mavericks owner also took a dig at Trump’s mental acuity, which has been called into question repeatedly due to the father-of-five’s old age.
“He makes no effort to learn anything. This is one of the few human beings on the planet that gets dumber in front of our faces every single day. You can’t think of one thing he says where you go ‘That’s really smart.’ Or ‘that’s really nuanced’ or ‘he really understood that topic in depth.’ That’s what’s so maddening,” Cuban concluded.