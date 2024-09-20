or
'Misogynistic Liar': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Sharing Fake 'Freak Off' Image of Kamala Harris With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Composite photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; @billdmccarthy/X

Donald Trump shared a fake image of Kamala Harris on social media.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump is in hot water after sharing a fake image of Vice President Kamala Harris asking if she's ever attended one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' "Freak Off" parties.

donald trump misogynistic sharing fake image kamala harris diddy
Source: MEGA

Former President Donald Trump is slipping behind in the polls.

The Republican nominee shared a doctored of Harris standing next to Combs, who was recently arrested for charges related to trafficking and racketeering.

The text in the image read, "Kamala doing the Diddy? Madam Vice President, have you ever been involved or engaged in one of Puff Daddies freak offs?"

There was a wave of backlash against the former president on social media where some of his biggest critics claimed he'd "crossed the line" and should "finally face the consequences for his actions."

Source: @billdmccarthy/X
One user took to X, writing: "Trump is so f------ desperate because he knows he’s gonna lose in November. He set up a fake picture of Kamala Harris with that scumbag Diddy. It’s not gonna work ... everybody hates you."

Another user commented, "This misogynistic liar is spreading fake photos because we have plenty of Pictures of felon trump with Diddy and now Mark Robinson. They are upset at Kamala because of a fake picture while still embracing pedophile Trump when we have real pictures."

A third person pointed out, "The original, unaltered photo showed her in 2001 with talk show host Montel Williams, whom she briefly dated."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs through 'freak off' parties before he was arrested for trafficking.

This isn't the first NSFW post Trump shared of Vice President Harris. In August, the New York businessman turned GOP leader shared crass comments about his opponent and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Truth Social.

It read, "Funny how b---jobs impacted both their careers differently," alluding to former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky during his time in the White House and Kamala's previous relationship with California politician Willie Brown.

Source: ok!
donald trump misogynistic sharing fake image kamala harris diddy
Source: MEGA

Trump has a history of making misogynistic comments directed towards the vice president.

As OK! previously reported, during a recent appearance on Fox News' late-night talk show Gutfeld, the GOP nominee appeared to be surprised at the concept of "a woman" doing a better job than a man.

"He was pretty much gone. They said, 'Joe, it's over, you're getting out.' And he said, 'I'm not getting out. You're getting out.' And they were very nasty. 25th Amendment and everything else," Trump told host Greg Gutfeld. "He got out, and they put her in."

"And she's somehow — a woman — somehow she's doing better than he did," Trump said.

