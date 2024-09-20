'Misogynistic Liar': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Sharing Fake 'Freak Off' Image of Kamala Harris With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The Republican nominee shared a doctored of Harris standing next to Combs, who was recently arrested for charges related to trafficking and racketeering.

The text in the image read, "Kamala doing the Diddy? Madam Vice President, have you ever been involved or engaged in one of Puff Daddies freak offs?"

There was a wave of backlash against the former president on social media where some of his biggest critics claimed he'd "crossed the line" and should "finally face the consequences for his actions."