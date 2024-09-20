'Is Grandpa Okay?': Donald Trump, 78, Mocked for Being Unable to Pronounce the Word 'Rescued' During Campaign Speech
Former President Donald Trump was giving a speech at the Israeli American Council when he struggled to get the word "rescued" out, repeating the word "recused" instead.
The ex-president, 78, appeared at the "Fighting Antisemitism in America" event on Thursday, September 19, to warn Jewish voters of an alleged apocalyptic future for Israel should he lose the November election.
During his speech, he brought up Hamas hostage Andrey Kozlov and attempted to discuss how he was rescued — but he fumbled over the word "rescued," pausing for a moment before moving forward with what he was trying to say.
Several critics of the former president took to social media to ridicule his speech and call out his "signs of cognitive decline."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip from Trump's speech and wrote, "If Kamala Harris or any Democrat did this, Fox News would replay this clip over and over again for an entire week."
Another user commented, "Is grandpa okay? The old man is either struggling to read the teleprompter, or he's literally struggling to get words out. He's completely unfit for office."
A third person joked, "Hey, words are hard sometimes. 'Recuse' and 'Rescue' are basically the same word if you ignore literally both of their definitions and turn your brain off like the rest of his supporters do."
During Trump's speech, he also said he'd blame Jews if he didn't win the 2024 presidential election.
He said, "In my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss if I’m at 40 percent."
"I will put it to you very simply and gently: I really haven't been treated right, but you haven't been treated right because you're putting yourself in great danger," he continued. "In Israel, they love me ... Here, not so much."
"If we don’t win this election, Israel, in my opinion, within a period of two to three years, will cease to exist," Trump reiterated. "It’s going to be wiped out. If we don’t win, I believe Israel will be eradicated."
Trump also promised, if elected, to "confront the crisis of antisemitism at universities, and I will tell the college presidents that if you don't end anti-semitic propaganda, they will lose their accreditation and lose all federal support."
The Anti-Defamation League claimed there has been a 477 percent increase in anti-Israel incidents on campuses across the country over a one-year period.