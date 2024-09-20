'Is Grandpa Okay?': Donald Trump, 78, Mocked for Being Unable to Pronounce the Word 'Rescued' During Campaign Speech

The ex-president, 78, appeared at the "Fighting Antisemitism in America" event on Thursday, September 19, to warn Jewish voters of an alleged apocalyptic future for Israel should he lose the November election.

During his speech, he brought up Hamas hostage Andrey Kozlov and attempted to discuss how he was rescued — but he fumbled over the word "rescued," pausing for a moment before moving forward with what he was trying to say.

Several critics of the former president took to social media to ridicule his speech and call out his "signs of cognitive decline."