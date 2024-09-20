'Promising Everyone Everything': Donald Trump Slammed for Vowing to 'Save Vaping' If Elected for a Second Term
Critics mocked former President Donald Trump for promising to "save" the vaping industry if he's re-elected in 2024.
On Friday, September 20, the GOP nominee took to Truth Social to share a number of industries he promised to help out during a potential second term as president.
In one post, he wrote: "I saved Flavored Vaping in 2019, and it greatly helped people get off smoking. I raised the age to 21, keeping it away from the 'kids.' Kamala [Harris] and Joe [Biden] want everything banned, killing small businesses all over the Country. I'll save vaping again!"
Trump's comments were shared all over social media, where he was mocked for "throwing everything at the wall just to see what would stick."
Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News, shared a screenshot of the ex-prez's post on X and said: "Not sure we've ever had a presidential nominee run on a platform to save vaping, but at this point, he is promising everyone everything."
Another X user commented, "He reminds me of that person in high school back in the '90s running for senior class president, promising a soda machine in the cafeteria and no homework."
A third person on the platform replied, "He's just saying whatever he thinks will make him popular with the cool kids. His ego is so fragile, he can't stand that a large group of people simply don't like him. He can't handle it."
However, Trump's recent statements clash with his previous administration's actions. According to a 2020 Politico report, the Trump administration planned to ban flavored e-cigarettes, enraging anti-tobacco advocates who called the measure a political capitulation that would cause more kids to become addicted to nicotine.
The former president also said he would ban all flavored vaping products from sale in gas stations, convenience stores and e-cigarette shops in 2019.
Former First Lady Melania Trump also pressed for there to be solutions after there was a significant rise in teen usage of vaping.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is trailing behind Harris in the national polls, with only 45 percent of likely voters saying they support him over the VP, who is currently sitting at a healthy 49 percent.
On a state-by-state map, the Harris/Walz ticket is tracking to win the election after pulling ahead in a number of polls in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada.