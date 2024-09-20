or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Promising Everyone Everything': Donald Trump Slammed for Vowing to 'Save Vaping' If Elected for a Second Term

Composite photo of Donald Trump and vapes
Source: MEGA

Former President Donald Trump said he'd 'save' vaping.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Critics mocked former President Donald Trump for promising to "save" the vaping industry if he's re-elected in 2024.

On Friday, September 20, the GOP nominee took to Truth Social to share a number of industries he promised to help out during a potential second term as president.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump called out vowing save vaping elected second term
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared several post on Truth Social on Friday, September 20.

In one post, he wrote: "I saved Flavored Vaping in 2019, and it greatly helped people get off smoking. I raised the age to 21, keeping it away from the 'kids.' Kamala [Harris] and Joe [Biden] want everything banned, killing small businesses all over the Country. I'll save vaping again!"

Trump's comments were shared all over social media, where he was mocked for "throwing everything at the wall just to see what would stick."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
Article continues below advertisement

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News, shared a screenshot of the ex-prez's post on X and said: "Not sure we've ever had a presidential nominee run on a platform to save vaping, but at this point, he is promising everyone everything."

Another X user commented, "He reminds me of that person in high school back in the '90s running for senior class president, promising a soda machine in the cafeteria and no homework."

A third person on the platform replied, "He's just saying whatever he thinks will make him popular with the cool kids. His ego is so fragile, he can't stand that a large group of people simply don't like him. He can't handle it."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump called out vowing save vaping elected second term
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration cracked down on vaping when he was in office.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Trump's recent statements clash with his previous administration's actions. According to a 2020 Politico report, the Trump administration planned to ban flavored e-cigarettes, enraging anti-tobacco advocates who called the measure a political capitulation that would cause more kids to become addicted to nicotine.

The former president also said he would ban all flavored vaping products from sale in gas stations, convenience stores and e-cigarette shops in 2019.

Former First Lady Melania Trump also pressed for there to be solutions after there was a significant rise in teen usage of vaping.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump called out vowing save vaping elected second term
Source: MEGA

Trump said he would ban all flavored vaping products from sale in gas stations, convenience stores and e-cigarette shops in 2019.

According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is trailing behind Harris in the national polls, with only 45 percent of likely voters saying they support him over the VP, who is currently sitting at a healthy 49 percent.

On a state-by-state map, the Harris/Walz ticket is tracking to win the election after pulling ahead in a number of polls in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.