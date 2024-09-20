'Disgusting Creep': Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He Can't Call Women 'Beautiful' Anymore

During a recent campaign stop in Washington, D.C., Trump went off the cuff during his speech and pointed to someone out in the audience.

He said, "A beautiful woman. I'm not allowed to say that anymore because it usually puts you out of politics, but I've said much worse than that."

After the GOP nominee's comment, several people in the audience laughed. However, his remarks were heavily criticized on social media where he was called out for his history of "misogynistic" comments toward women.