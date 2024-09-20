'Disgusting Creep': Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He Can't Call Women 'Beautiful' Anymore
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for claiming he's not allowed to call women "beautiful" anymore while admitting he's said "much worse" over the years.
During a recent campaign stop in Washington, D.C., Trump went off the cuff during his speech and pointed to someone out in the audience.
He said, "A beautiful woman. I'm not allowed to say that anymore because it usually puts you out of politics, but I've said much worse than that."
After the GOP nominee's comment, several people in the audience laughed. However, his remarks were heavily criticized on social media where he was called out for his history of "misogynistic" comments toward women.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip from Trump's speech in a post and wrote, "He can call a woman beautiful, nothing wrong with that. It doesn't put anyone out of politics. It's when men force themselves on women, that's the problem. That will get you removed from politics and from the general public."
Another user commented, "He's also said a lot worse alright, but then he has that 'get away with anything' Trump privilege he brags about all the time."
Several other users shared the numerous comments the former president has made targeting women and their appearances.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was recently spotted ogling women wearing tight-fitted dresses as his wife, Melania Trump, remains MIA on the campaign trail.
In a video posted to Twitter, the 78-year-old was spotted living it up at Mar-a-Lago. "Hello, young ladies …" Ron Filipkowski captioned a video of Trump throwing his hands in the air as he made his way over to talk to the group of women.
Recently, Donald has been directing a lot of his sexist tendencies toward his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Republican nominee faced serious backlash for saying he was "surprised" at the concept of "a woman" doing a better job than a man.
During a recent appearance on Fox News' late-night talk show Gutfeld, he said, "She's somehow — a woman — somehow she's doing better than he did," referring to how she's performing in the polls compared to how President Joe Biden did before he dropped out.
He told host Greg Gutfeld, "She doesn't like doing interviews. And she's not knowledgeable about the economy and various things, and I think it would be a problem."