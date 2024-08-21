12 Musicians and Bands Who Had to Cancel Their Shows: From Rita Ora to Stevie Nicks and More

Nicki Minaj also had different issues which affected her shows.

The "Tukoh Taka" singer, 41, skipped her New Orleans show due to doctor's orders.

"As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve," a statement on the Smoothie King Center's Instagram read. "We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon."

In May, she apologized to her fans for canceling her Manchester concert after her arrest in Amsterdam. She was detained at the time on suspicion of “possessing soft drugs” before she was fined by the authorities.

Minaj also canceled her headlining performance at the SAGA Festival in Romania due to a planned protest in the city. According to the "Barbie World" singer, she had to make the decision after being warned about safety concerns.

"As a mom, I have to make sure I'm making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families," she wrote on X. "To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you and thank you for your understanding and support. I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival."