12 Musicians and Bands Who Had to Cancel Their Shows: From Rita Ora to Stevie Nicks and More
Aerosmith
Aerosmith ultimately canceled their farewell tour and announced their touring retirement due to Steven Tyler's vocal injury.
Tyler sustained a fractured larynx three shows into Aerosmith's Peace Out Tour. The band postponed the shows before ultimately canceling the dates since the frontman's vocal difficulties were insurmountable.
"We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side," the band wrote on Instagram. "Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible."
Aerosmith also offered a "final thank you to you — the best fans on planet Earth" through the same statement.
Bad Bunny
In March, Target Center surprised attendees of Bad Bunny's supposed show at the venue when it removed the event from its website.
"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," Ticketmaster shared on its website.
Bad Bunny did not comment on the cancelation, but reports previously claimed the Grammy-winning artist — and other musicians — had been struggling to sell concert tickets.
Black Keys
The Black Keys confirmed the cancelation of their arena tour as they planned to downsize venues to provide a more “exciting, intimate experience" to their fans. The shows were scheduled to start in September, months after the release of their latest album, Ohio Players.
Weeks after the abrupt announcement, a representative for Irving Azoff said the Black Keys parted ways with the management team.
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes canceled all of the 21 dates of his North American Blockbusta Tour 2024, which was slated to start in March. His representatives and Live Nation did not disclose the reason behind the development.
Jennifer Lopez
After months of speculations about her shows' alleged poor ticket sales, Jennifer Lopez revealed in March that she would cancel to spend more time with her family. She also made the decision amid her marital woes with Ben Affleck.
“Representatives for [tour promoter] Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour ‘THIS IS ME…LIVE’ is canceled, citing … ‘Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,'” the announcement revealed. “For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details.”
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake had several show cancelations over the past few months.
In February, he posted a video of himself explaining he would not make it to his London's Roundhouse show due to contracting the flu.
"This is an unfortunate video to have to send out, but I’m sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I’m gutted about," said the *NSYNC member.
His June 8 The Forget Tomorrow world tour stop at Colonial Life Area was also canceled in May, though he did not share the reason behind the decision. Due to his DWI arrest in June, fans were left wondering whether he would be canceling more shows — or the tour as a whole — as he deals with his legal woes.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj also had different issues which affected her shows.
The "Tukoh Taka" singer, 41, skipped her New Orleans show due to doctor's orders.
"As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve," a statement on the Smoothie King Center's Instagram read. "We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon."
In May, she apologized to her fans for canceling her Manchester concert after her arrest in Amsterdam. She was detained at the time on suspicion of “possessing soft drugs” before she was fined by the authorities.
Minaj also canceled her headlining performance at the SAGA Festival in Romania due to a planned protest in the city. According to the "Barbie World" singer, she had to make the decision after being warned about safety concerns.
"As a mom, I have to make sure I'm making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families," she wrote on X. "To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you and thank you for your understanding and support. I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival."
Paramore
Paramore sparked concerns when they wiped their social media accounts clean in January. The band also canceled a headlining performance at ALTer EGO Fest, causing fans to speculate the group might have disbanded.
However, sources later clarified that the January cancelation was due to conflicts. The band also dismissed the split rumors by opening Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Europe.
Pink
On July 2, Pink shared a statement on Instagram to announce the cancelation of her concert in Bern, Switzerland.
“I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow,” the 44-year-old "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker said. “I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel.”
Pink officially resumed her show in Copenhagen, Denmark, a few days later.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora canceled her Campus Fesztivál performance on July 27 due to a health issue.
"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztivál tonight," she shared on her Instagram Stories. "Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctor's orders. I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I'm truly thankful for your understanding."
She did not disclose her exact health issue.
Stevie Nicks
Amid her Live in Concert Tour, Stevie Nicks had to prioritize her health and cancel several shows due to a leg injury.
She was hospitalized for two days and underwent a minor surgery to address the "weird infection" she contracted, Nicks told the audience of her Glasgow, U.K., concert.
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson, 91, canceled several shows over the past few months due to undisclosed health issues. While his team only said the music legend was "sick" and "not feeling well," a representative assured the fans he would return to the stage soon.