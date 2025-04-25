Demi Lovato Lifts Up Her Shirt to Display Her Tiny Tummy as She's Hit With Ozempic Accusations: Photo
Demi Lovato is feeling confident!
The 32-year-old singer and actress just dropped a new photo dump on Instagram — and her fans can’t stop talking. In one of the shots, Lovato lifted up her shirt to reveal her toned stomach while rocking a black satin lingerie set with delicate lace trim.
She snapped the sultry mirror selfie in a bright, modern bathroom, with a sweeping city skyline glowing in the background. Lovato kept her look chill with long dark hair, no makeup and her signature tattoos adding some edge.
“Dumping,” she captioned the random photo carousel.
In another photo, the “Let It Go” singer focused on her slimmed-down face, making her recent weight-loss even more noticeable.
Of course, her fans filled the comments section with love.
“So so beautiful,” one person wrote.
“Stunner 😍,” another said.
“This is by far the best dump Instagram has ever seen,” one user added.
Another gushed, “The MOST gorgeous gorg ❤️.”
But not everyone was handing out compliments, as some followers started speculating about Lovato’s sudden transformation — with many pointing to GLP-1 medications like Ozempic.
"Everybody’s getting on Ozempic," one person wrote. Another chimed in, "Ozempic Queen."
Some didn’t hold back their concern either.
“She looks sick,” someone claimed.
“How did she lose the weight like that,” another asked.
“Omg when did she lose all this weight??” someone else wondered.
Last month, a separate video of Lovato sparked similar reactions. In the clip, she twirled for the camera before fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes stepped in and shared a sweet kiss.
The background audio added a dreamy vibe, “I think the next plot twist is that things are about to get really good. I think this world is going to open up for you in unimaginable ways.”
“Ozempic is ozempic-ing,” one person joked.
“Ozempic is working overtime,” another said.
“She has a new best friend: Ozempic,” someone added.
“How did you lose weight please tell us,” another asked.
In 2024, Lovato opened up about how she’s been managing her mental health and body image.
“I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I’ve been in recovery from bulimia for five, going on six, years now,” she shared on “Podcrushed” with Penn Badgley.
“I’m trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like, ‘I can’t even reach that yet.’ I have a nutritionist and a therapist that specializes in eating disorders,” she added.
Lovato also said that something as simple as cooking at home has been empowering amid her recovery.
“[It feels like] the biggest ‘F--- you’ to my eating disorder,” she explained. “The main thing that I’m working on is just body acceptance, and looking in the mirror and being like, ‘This body is strong … This body saved my life and fought for my life when I overdosed. This body is a miracle.’”