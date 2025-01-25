Demi Moore Finds It a 'Bit Annoying to Constantly Have People Giving Her the Gears Over Being Single': 'She Is Very Happy'
Demi Moore is perfectly content in life without having a boyfriend.
Since the actress hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she split from chef Daniel Humm in late 2022, a source said people are constantly trying to play matchmaker for her — but she's growing sick and tired of their nudging.
"Demi understands that they’re only trying to help, but it does get a bit annoying to constantly have people giving her the gears over being single," shared the source. "She genuinely loves her life and is very happy, she doesn’t see why she needs a man to make her fulfilled."
The insider noted the mom-of-three, 62, isn't "dead inside" just because she's single, adding Moore isn't actually against dating.
"She absolutely wants to find love again and is very open to it, and she actually does occasionally have hookups, she simply hasn’t met anyone she wants to get serious with," the insider noted.
The source said in order for the St. Elmo's Fire star — who was previously married to Bruce Willis, 69, and Ashton Kutcher, 46 — to get into a serious relationship, the man has to "completely knock her socks off."
"She’s got no interest in settling for average because she truly doesn’t feel like she needs anything, but she also fully believes that it will happen, when the time is right," the source said.
In the meantime, "she’s not stressing, she’s going about her life and enjoy the heck out of it," they declared.
The movie icon is also happily focused on her resurgent career, having won a Golden Globe for Best Actress for The Substance, marking her first major award since she entered Hollywood.
"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress, and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have," Moore expressed in her acceptance speech. "That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that couldn’t be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that."
"As I was at a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me, 'You’re not done,'" the actress gushed.
The Ghost lead also recalled the pressure she felt to look a certain way in her earlier years.
"In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick,’" she spilled.
Moore wrapped up her words by declaring, "I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong."
