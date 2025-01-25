Demi Moore Finds It a 'Bit Annoying to Constantly Have People Giving Her the Gears Over Being Single': 'She Is Very Happy'

"She absolutely wants to find love again and is very open to it, and she actually does occasionally have hookups, she simply hasn’t met anyone she wants to get serious with," the insider noted.

The source said in order for the St. Elmo's Fire star — who was previously married to Bruce Willis, 69, and Ashton Kutcher, 46 — to get into a serious relationship, the man has to "completely knock her socks off."

"She’s got no interest in settling for average because she truly doesn’t feel like she needs anything, but she also fully believes that it will happen, when the time is right," the source said.

In the meantime, "she’s not stressing, she’s going about her life and enjoy the heck out of it," they declared.